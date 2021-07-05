Analyst Programmer

Jul 5, 2021

Great opportunity exists with a manufacturing giant offering career growth and excellent package.

Key responsibilities will include:

  • Design, develop, test, document maintain and support programming solutions to improve business efficiency and productivity and ensure user satisfaction, ensuring efficient running and availability of Application Systems
  • Coordinate and record activities relating to programme and system development
  • Provide program and system development services
  • Translate business requirements into programming tasks
  • Analyse data, interpret and record system performance to enhance developments
  • Update systems and procedures regarding statutory requirements
  • Prepare documentation and systems for auditing
  • Supply IT programming input into IT departmental plans
  • Program in Delphi language
  • Program in C# language (advantageous)
  • SQL scripting and SQL reporting
  • Write Stored Procedures, SQL views and SQL jobs
  • Unit testing, end user training and Technical/Systems documentation as required
  • Manage database transactions activities
  • Create Table keys
  • Create different types of indexes
  • Setup and configure SQL Jobs
  • Configure Windows Presentation Foundation (WPF) and design patterns
  • Configure TFS Team Foundation Server (TFS)
  • SAP Remote Function Calls (RFC’s)
  • M-Files development and technical support
  • Interfaces to various production and quality systems
  • Complete Change Control procedures
  • Support in-house developed systems, co-ordinate and work closely with the IM team

The ideal candidate should meet the following requirements:

  • Information Technology or Programming tertiary qualification (NQF 6)
  • 3-5 years’ experience in an IT environment as junior specialist
  • Delphi coding language. C# coding language (advantageous)
  • Pi OSisoft and Pi AF (Asset Framework) (advantageous)

