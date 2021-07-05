Analyst Programmer

Great opportunity exists with a manufacturing giant offering career growth and excellent package.

Key responsibilities will include:

Design, develop, test, document maintain and support programming solutions to improve business efficiency and productivity and ensure user satisfaction, ensuring efficient running and availability of Application Systems

Coordinate and record activities relating to programme and system development

Provide program and system development services

Translate business requirements into programming tasks

Analyse data, interpret and record system performance to enhance developments

Update systems and procedures regarding statutory requirements

Prepare documentation and systems for auditing

Supply IT programming input into IT departmental plans

Program in Delphi language

Program in C# language (advantageous)

SQL scripting and SQL reporting

Write Stored Procedures, SQL views and SQL jobs

Unit testing, end user training and Technical/Systems documentation as required

Manage database transactions activities

Create Table keys

Create different types of indexes

Setup and configure SQL Jobs

Configure Windows Presentation Foundation (WPF) and design patterns

Configure TFS Team Foundation Server (TFS)

SAP Remote Function Calls (RFC’s)

M-Files development and technical support

Interfaces to various production and quality systems

Complete Change Control procedures

Support in-house developed systems, co-ordinate and work closely with the IM team

The ideal candidate should meet the following requirements:

Information Technology or Programming tertiary qualification (NQF 6)

3-5 years’ experience in an IT environment as junior specialist

Delphi coding language. C# coding language (advantageous)

Pi OSisoft and Pi AF (Asset Framework) (advantageous)

South African Citizens only.

