Analyst Programmer

Great opportunity exists with a manufacturing giant offering career growth and excellent package.
Key responsibilities will include:
- Design, develop, test, document maintain and support programming solutions to improve business efficiency and productivity and ensure user satisfaction, ensuring efficient running and availability of Application Systems
- Coordinate and record activities relating to programme and system development
- Provide program and system development services
- Translate business requirements into programming tasks
- Analyse data, interpret and record system performance to enhance developments
- Update systems and procedures regarding statutory requirements
- Prepare documentation and systems for auditing
- Supply IT programming input into IT departmental plans
- Program in Delphi language
- Program in C# language (advantageous)
- SQL scripting and SQL reporting
- Write Stored Procedures, SQL views and SQL jobs
- Unit testing, end user training and Technical/Systems documentation as required
- Manage database transactions activities
- Create Table keys
- Create different types of indexes
- Setup and configure SQL Jobs
- Configure Windows Presentation Foundation (WPF) and design patterns
- Configure TFS Team Foundation Server (TFS)
- SAP Remote Function Calls (RFC’s)
- M-Files development and technical support
- Interfaces to various production and quality systems
- Complete Change Control procedures
- Support in-house developed systems, co-ordinate and work closely with the IM team
The ideal candidate should meet the following requirements:
- Information Technology or Programming tertiary qualification (NQF 6)
- 3-5 years’ experience in an IT environment as junior specialist
- Delphi coding language. C# coding language (advantageous)
- Pi OSisoft and Pi AF (Asset Framework) (advantageous)
South African Citizens only.
Due to the volumes of applications received – correspondence will only be conducted with shortlisted candidates. If you have not received a response within 14 days, please consider your application unsuccessful
Desired Skills:
- C# Programming