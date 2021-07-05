Angular Developer

Jul 5, 2021

Experience and Qualifications:

  • B.Sc. Computer Science, B.Eng. [Computer Engineering], or equivalent
  • 5+ years of solid professional/commercial coding/development experience in Angular2+ and Full stack (production code standards).
  • Proficient in professional/commercial coding experience in Angular 2+ Web Development Framework (production code standards)
  • Solid coding experience using Angular, MVC, AJAX, JavaScript, HTML5, Angular Material Design (developing and deploying application code).
  • Skilled in specification/requirements elicitation for software solutions and new product development
  • Interpersonal skills with the ability to explain technical issues in a concise and non-technical manner to users
  • Technical writing and verbal communication skills to document and explain models to and between multiple stakeholders
  • Ability to work across multiple teams/projects
  • Exhibit knowledge of Agile delivery methods
  • Systems / Software / Principles Cloud based, Platform as a Service, Big Data (Advantage)
  • Should understand integration via REST API, Logical data modelling using ER diagramming.
  • Good working knowledge of AWS (Advantage).
  • Good working knowledge of Agile development practices.
  • Good working knowledge of Docker containers and Kubernetes.
  • Good working knowledge of Micro-services / Micro-front ends.
  • Good working knowledge of GIT
  • Good working knowledge of Jenkins

Responsibilities and work output:

  • Understand the existing software eco system and application code base
  • Translate designs and wireframes into high quality code
  • Design, build, and maintain high performance, reusable, and reliable Angular2+ code
  • Identify and correct bottlenecks and fix bugs
  • Effectively collaborate with relevant parties to deliver expected outcomes
  • Adhere to Software development processes and best practices
  • Ability to rapidly learn and take advantage of new concepts, business models, and technologies
  • Application Frontend development in Angular 2+, Typescript, HTML5
  • Integration into third party systems and software
  • Strict adherence to development policies and procedures.
  • Development of dashboards and reports
  • Ensure the best possible performance, quality, and responsiveness of applications
  • Ensuring that all source code checked into source control system is compiling and properly tested.
  • Adherence to the principle of longevity of all software that will be deployed or incorporated into systems that are provided by the company.
  • Test the applications in controlled, real situations before deploying to Production.
  • Maintain the applications once they are in Production.
  • Proper and regular backups of all documentation (internal and external software, systems, and integration).
  • Ensuring that dependencies on third party software (SDKs, APIs, Libraries, Integration documentation etc.) are checked into source control system or company-designated shared storage.
  • Proper documentation of DNS entries, IP addresses, passwords etc. for all software and hardware deployed (whether used for R&D, QA, Production or Pilot projects).
  • Agile Methodology

Competencies Required:

  • Team player
  • Good communicator
  • Proactive and takes initiative
  • Deciding & Initiating Action
  • Adhering to Principles & Values
  • Applying Expertise & Technology
  • Analysing; Learning & Researching
  • Creating & Innovating
  • Planning & Organising
  • Delivering Results & Meeting Customer Expectations
  • Adapting & Responding to Change
  • Coping with Pressures & Setbacks
  • Achieving Personal Work Goals & Objectives

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Medical Aid
  • Pension Fund

