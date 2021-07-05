Angular Developer

Experience and Qualifications:
- B.Sc. Computer Science, B.Eng. [Computer Engineering], or equivalent
- 5+ years of solid professional/commercial coding/development experience in Angular2+ and Full stack (production code standards).
- Proficient in professional/commercial coding experience in Angular 2+ Web Development Framework (production code standards)
- Solid coding experience using Angular, MVC, AJAX, JavaScript, HTML5, Angular Material Design (developing and deploying application code).
- Skilled in specification/requirements elicitation for software solutions and new product development
- Interpersonal skills with the ability to explain technical issues in a concise and non-technical manner to users
- Technical writing and verbal communication skills to document and explain models to and between multiple stakeholders
- Ability to work across multiple teams/projects
- Exhibit knowledge of Agile delivery methods
- Systems / Software / Principles Cloud based, Platform as a Service, Big Data (Advantage)
- Should understand integration via REST API, Logical data modelling using ER diagramming.
- Good working knowledge of AWS (Advantage).
- Good working knowledge of Agile development practices.
- Good working knowledge of Docker containers and Kubernetes.
- Good working knowledge of Micro-services / Micro-front ends.
- Good working knowledge of GIT
- Good working knowledge of Jenkins
Responsibilities and work output:
- Understand the existing software eco system and application code base
- Translate designs and wireframes into high quality code
- Design, build, and maintain high performance, reusable, and reliable Angular2+ code
- Identify and correct bottlenecks and fix bugs
- Effectively collaborate with relevant parties to deliver expected outcomes
- Adhere to Software development processes and best practices
- Ability to rapidly learn and take advantage of new concepts, business models, and technologies
- Application Frontend development in Angular 2+, Typescript, HTML5
- Integration into third party systems and software
- Strict adherence to development policies and procedures.
- Development of dashboards and reports
- Ensure the best possible performance, quality, and responsiveness of applications
- Ensuring that all source code checked into source control system is compiling and properly tested.
- Adherence to the principle of longevity of all software that will be deployed or incorporated into systems that are provided by the company.
- Test the applications in controlled, real situations before deploying to Production.
- Maintain the applications once they are in Production.
- Proper and regular backups of all documentation (internal and external software, systems, and integration).
- Ensuring that dependencies on third party software (SDKs, APIs, Libraries, Integration documentation etc.) are checked into source control system or company-designated shared storage.
- Proper documentation of DNS entries, IP addresses, passwords etc. for all software and hardware deployed (whether used for R&D, QA, Production or Pilot projects).
- Agile Methodology
Competencies Required:
- Team player
- Good communicator
- Proactive and takes initiative
- Deciding & Initiating Action
- Adhering to Principles & Values
- Applying Expertise & Technology
- Analysing; Learning & Researching
- Creating & Innovating
- Planning & Organising
- Delivering Results & Meeting Customer Expectations
- Adapting & Responding to Change
- Coping with Pressures & Setbacks
- Achieving Personal Work Goals & Objectives
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid
- Pension Fund