Business Analyst – Sandton – R636k at e-Merge IT Recruitment

We have an exciting role for a Superstar Business Analyst for a technology driven company which empowers their clients through innovation. The company offers product-based software development, virtual reality, simulation science, machine learning, artificial intelligence and business intelligence.

This individual will work with stakeholders to understand and define their business needs and extract the requirements for what must be delivered. Gather the business required conditions and capabilities, documenting them in a consistent, complete and useful way for the team that will design and deliver the solution.

If you are a Superstar, with great Mathematics marks (Matric), send us your CV Today!

Requirements:

4 years’ experience working as a Business Analyst in a technology environment

BSc degree or relevant (should also have great marks for Matric Maths)

Understanding of technology; Language and Applications; UI, QA

Proven ability to define a set of requirements that pinpoint business challenges and identify technical and business changes required to address them

Excellent Industry and/or application domain knowledge and ability to understand the big picture

Experienced in customer interactions

Familiar with Agile and Scrum principles and practices

Negotiation skills with ability to compromise and balance trade-offs among multiple interests

Responsibilities:

Articulate and do physical write up of features in defined format i.e. stories for features, specifications for new modules/products

Ensure items on the backlog are aligned with client/partner expectation on ultimate functionality

Collaborate with partner representatives on aligning product with supporting methodologies

Develop and plan the product program, ensure alignment to release schedule, groom the roadmap backlog and maintenance backlog and represent client through the roadmap backlog

Provide perspective on if/how feature requests would fit into the overall product

Guide the team on the appropriate use of user experience standards

Support the development and testing of all items in the sprint

Ensure artefacts are kept up to date e.g. JIRA comments

Aware of hot fix requests for features coming in via support channel

Prepare for and attend relevant ceremonies, providing input on agenda

Guide the team in delivering within the parameters of agile

Provide guidance on how to apply the defined user experience standards and the best way to incorporate enhancements in the product design

Reference Number for this position is LN53012 which is a permanent position based in Sandton offering a cost to company salary of R636k per annum negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Lebo on [Email Address Removed] or call her on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Are you ready for a change of scenery? The e-Merge IT recruitment is a specialist niche recruitment agency. We offer our candidates options so that we can successfully place the right developers with the right companies in the right roles. Check out the e-Merge website [URL Removed] for more great positions.

Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals!

Desired Skills:

Agile

Scrum

JIRA

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position