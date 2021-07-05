Business Intelligence Developer

Purpose of the job:
High-Level Objectives:
-
To be responsible for the development of MicroStrategy reporting:
-
MicroStrategy software health administration services
- MicroStrategy Schema Development
- MicroStrategy Hypercard development and integration
- MicroStrategy Dashboard development
- MicroStrategy Document development
-
MicroStrategy Cube development.
-
To review MicroStrategy changes requests and design reporting solutions.
- Develop, test & implement MicroStrategy jobs.
- To conduct peer review and quality checks.
- To develop Adhoc SQL-based data requests.
- To train users on the MicroStrategy enhancements and new modules that are deployed.
- To make recommendations to operational support for enhancements of systems to record and improve the accuracy of operational data.
- To support data governance business intelligence processes including BCBS239.
- To resolve data quality problems: Identity, assess, fix, document, and communicate.
- To review data loaded into the data warehouse for accuracy.
- To provide data quality advisory services to the organisation.
- Manage reporting metadata and data standardisation for end-to-end integration.
- Ensure accuracy & integrity of data through analysis, coding, writing clear documentation & problem resolution.
- To assist in all areas of data warehouse functions when and where needed.
- Liaise with vendors for problem resolution when needed.
Qualifications, Experience, and Competencies required:
- Degree/Diploma in Information Technology.
- 3-5 Years’ experience in MicroStrategy (Installation, Administration, Report Design and development).
- 3 Years’ experience in MicroStrategy solution development.
- Experience in MicroStrategy 2020 or 2021 versions is essential.
- 2 Years’ experience in the development of data modeling and analytics.
Desired Skills:
- MicroStrategy
- MicroStrategy Reporting
- MicroStrategy solution development
- MicroStrategy 2020 or 2021
- Experience in the development of data modeling and analytics
- Analytical
- Problem-Solving Skills
- People Management skills
- Good communication skills
- SQL Programming skills
- IT development methodology (SDLC).
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Banking
- 2 to 5 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree