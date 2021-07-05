Business Intelligence Developer

Jul 5, 2021

Purpose of the job:

High-Level Objectives:

  • To be responsible for the development of MicroStrategy reporting:

  • MicroStrategy software health administration services

  • MicroStrategy Schema Development
  • MicroStrategy Hypercard development and integration
  • MicroStrategy Dashboard development
  • MicroStrategy Document development

  • MicroStrategy Cube development.

  • To review MicroStrategy changes requests and design reporting solutions.

  • Develop, test & implement MicroStrategy jobs.
  • To conduct peer review and quality checks.
  • To develop Adhoc SQL-based data requests.
  • To train users on the MicroStrategy enhancements and new modules that are deployed.
  • To make recommendations to operational support for enhancements of systems to record and improve the accuracy of operational data.
  • To support data governance business intelligence processes including BCBS239.
  • To resolve data quality problems: Identity, assess, fix, document, and communicate.
  • To review data loaded into the data warehouse for accuracy.
  • To provide data quality advisory services to the organisation.
  • Manage reporting metadata and data standardisation for end-to-end integration.
  • Ensure accuracy & integrity of data through analysis, coding, writing clear documentation & problem resolution.
  • To assist in all areas of data warehouse functions when and where needed.
  • Liaise with vendors for problem resolution when needed.

Qualifications, Experience, and Competencies required:

  • Degree/Diploma in Information Technology.
  • 3-5 Years’ experience in MicroStrategy (Installation, Administration, Report Design and development).
  • 3 Years’ experience in MicroStrategy solution development.
  • Experience in MicroStrategy 2020 or 2021 versions is essential.
  • 2 Years’ experience in the development of data modeling and analytics.

Desired Skills:

  • MicroStrategy
  • MicroStrategy Reporting
  • MicroStrategy solution development
  • MicroStrategy 2020 or 2021
  • Experience in the development of data modeling and analytics
  • Analytical
  • Problem-Solving Skills
  • People Management skills
  • Good communication skills
  • SQL Programming skills
  • IT development methodology (SDLC).

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years Banking
  • 2 to 5 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

