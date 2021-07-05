Data Architect

Define and continuously improve the information and data architecture framework and modelling standards.

Define and create enterprise level information and data architecture models that enable and facilitate analysis and clarity of the business strategy, goals and priorities.

Define and create solution level information and data architecture models that enable specific business requirements.

Work across technology and business teams and provide data architectural direction and oversite to create a holistic view of the data strategy, data processes, and data assets.

Creates standards for how data will be stored, consumed, integrated and managed by different data entities and technology systems.

Selects frameworks, develops and communicates common approaches, and develops roadmaps.

Develops and implements models of data that enable the implementation of intended business architecture, creates diagrams showing key data entities, and creates an inventory of the data needed to implement the architecture vision.

Creates and reviews data designs to ensure that conceptual, logical, and physical data models are consistent with architecture.

Ensures that data flow is consistent, traceable, and meets organizational needs.

Serve as a data entrepreneur leading the transformation of historical data structures and business data, extract meaning out of data, and create an enterprise data model.