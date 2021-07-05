Data Engineer FIXED TERM CONTRACT

6 Month Fixed Term Contract (Project Based)
Data Engineer required to join the JHB head office of a JSE listed organization for a period of 6 months to assist with the design, implementation and maintenance pipelines which are scalable, repeatable, secure and can serve multiple users within the business.
Minimum Requirements
- Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science / Engineers / Mathematics or Statistics
- Data Engineer Certifications such as Python, Microsoft, AWS, Hadoop, Big Data or Cloud Infrastructure.
- Project Management / Agile Certifications such as Scum and Prince 2.
- 5+ years’ experience in data engineering.
- Experience with SQL and working with large scale data.
- Experience with distributed data processing such as Hadoop, Spark, Kafka, Hive, Nifi and Hbase is critical.
- Experience in applying machine learning techniques.
Duties will include but not be limited to
- Assist with research and development / trends in the area of Data Engineering.
- Ensure that all aspects of the data platform are adequately managed i.e. data management, storage, access to data, data science and traditional reporting requirements.
- Clean data as required to ensure accuracy.
- Convert data into easily understandable format to ensure that stakeholders can interpret data in a way that meets with objectives of the request.
- Code, test and document new or modified data systems to create robust and scalable applications for data analytics.
- Ensure that quality assured data is made available to Data Scientists and other statistical analysis for future use and preparation for model development.
- Identify process improvement to streamline data collection and data processing principles.
Desired Skills:
- data engineering