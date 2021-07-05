Data Engineer FIXED TERM CONTRACT

Jul 5, 2021

6 Month Fixed Term Contract (Project Based)

Data Engineer required to join the JHB head office of a JSE listed organization for a period of 6 months to assist with the design, implementation and maintenance pipelines which are scalable, repeatable, secure and can serve multiple users within the business.

Minimum Requirements

  • Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science / Engineers / Mathematics or Statistics
  • Data Engineer Certifications such as Python, Microsoft, AWS, Hadoop, Big Data or Cloud Infrastructure.
  • Project Management / Agile Certifications such as Scum and Prince 2.
  • 5+ years’ experience in data engineering.
  • Experience with SQL and working with large scale data.
  • Experience with distributed data processing such as Hadoop, Spark, Kafka, Hive, Nifi and Hbase is critical.
  • Experience in applying machine learning techniques.

Duties will include but not be limited to

  • Assist with research and development / trends in the area of Data Engineering.
  • Ensure that all aspects of the data platform are adequately managed i.e. data management, storage, access to data, data science and traditional reporting requirements.
  • Clean data as required to ensure accuracy.
  • Convert data into easily understandable format to ensure that stakeholders can interpret data in a way that meets with objectives of the request.
  • Code, test and document new or modified data systems to create robust and scalable applications for data analytics.
  • Ensure that quality assured data is made available to Data Scientists and other statistical analysis for future use and preparation for model development.
  • Identify process improvement to streamline data collection and data processing principles.

Desired Skills:

  • data engineering

