Data Engineer FIXED TERM CONTRACT

6 Month Fixed Term Contract (Project Based)

Data Engineer required to join the JHB head office of a JSE listed organization for a period of 6 months to assist with the design, implementation and maintenance pipelines which are scalable, repeatable, secure and can serve multiple users within the business.

Minimum Requirements

Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science / Engineers / Mathematics or Statistics

Data Engineer Certifications such as Python, Microsoft, AWS, Hadoop, Big Data or Cloud Infrastructure.

Project Management / Agile Certifications such as Scum and Prince 2.

5+ years’ experience in data engineering.

Experience with SQL and working with large scale data.

Experience with distributed data processing such as Hadoop, Spark, Kafka, Hive, Nifi and Hbase is critical.

Experience in applying machine learning techniques.

Duties will include but not be limited to

Assist with research and development / trends in the area of Data Engineering.

Ensure that all aspects of the data platform are adequately managed i.e. data management, storage, access to data, data science and traditional reporting requirements.

Clean data as required to ensure accuracy.

Convert data into easily understandable format to ensure that stakeholders can interpret data in a way that meets with objectives of the request.

Code, test and document new or modified data systems to create robust and scalable applications for data analytics.

Ensure that quality assured data is made available to Data Scientists and other statistical analysis for future use and preparation for model development.

Identify process improvement to streamline data collection and data processing principles.

Desired Skills:

data engineering

Learn more/Apply for this position