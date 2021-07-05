Data Scientist (Cape Town or Johannesburg) at Capitec

Purpose Statement

Provide support to the Client Insights team through the analysis of client information to model and predict client behaviour as well as business trends; and to provide management with real insights, perspectives and the ability to engage Capitec Bank clients in a relative and timely manner.

Experience

To be developed

Qualifications (Minimum)

National Certificate in Grade 12 National Certificate

A relevant post graduate degree in Statistics

Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)

A relevant post-graduate qualification

Knowledge

Min:

Knwledge and understanding of:

Business Analysis and Requirements gathering Predictive modelling techniques Software development

5 Years experience in developmen and deployment of advanced predictive models

Ideal:

Knowledge and undertanding of:

Operational environment Database design priciples Capitec Bank strategic objectives (i.e. productivity, profile, efficiency,processes and procedures and client service)



Skills

Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills

Communications Skills

Presentation Skills

Facilitation Skills

Computer Literacy (MS Word, MS Excel, MS Outlook)

SAS Skills

SQL Skills

Qlikview Skills

Planning, organising and coordination skills

Problem solving skills

Analytical Skills

Competencies

Working with People

Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations

Achieving Personal Work Goals and Objectives

Additional Information

A valid driver’s license and own vehicle is preferred

Ability and willingness to work in an open plan environment

Clear criminal and credit record

Capitec is committed to diversity and, where feasible, all appointments will support the achievement of our employment equity goals.

