Database Administrator

Qualifications:

Grade 12

IT-related qualification

Industry Certification Desirable

Experience:

5+ years managing MySQL databases

Experience in administering one or more DBMS such as MySQL, PostgreSQL, DB2 and MongoDB. (Expert level in one of these is essential.)

AWS and AZURE cloud platforms experience

Job objectives:

To research, evaluate and recommend DBMS products

Evaluate and compare strengths and weaknesses of DBMS products

Produce documentation to be used in solution architecture decision making

Rank ease of setup and management effort required for each product

Rank monitoring and alerting capabilities for each product

To assist Development Teams in designing and optimizing systems:

Review database designs and make recommendations to address shortcomings.

Perform proactive monitoring and feedback to developers, highlighting queries that can be improved.

To carry out basic database administrative tasks

To ensure information security and regulatory compliance:

Ensuring system security meets regulatory compliance.

Manage server security remediation activities which will include conducting vulnerability scans, patching and implementing DBMS specific features.

Will work very closely with SECURITY and APPLICATION teams.

Knowledge & Skills:

4+ Years General understanding of database management concepts.

4+ Years Proficiency with installing, configuring, administering, using and benchmarking DBMS solutions.

3+ Years Basic familiarity with Linux operating system

2+ Years Some experience engineering and/or administering NoSQL infrastructure

2+ Years Proficiency with one or more Apache Software Foundation Big Data & Database projects such as Cassandra, Hadoop, HBase, MongoDB

4+ Years Knowledgeable in designing, developing & amp; documenting use cases.

2+ Years Proficiency with some of the common developer tool sets such as Java, XML, JSON, REST, Shell, Perl and etc.

