IFS signs up Technodyn for sub-Saharan Africa distribution

IFS has entered into an exclusive distribution agreement with Technodyn across sub-Saharan Africa.

Technodyn will be empowered to grow IFS’ presence in this market as the lead partner and to become the market face of IFS in the region.

Technodyn is a subsidiary of Technodyn Holdings, a Level 1 Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment (B-BBEE) company that partners exclusively with OEMs to develop their market presence, accelerate growth, and consistently deliver quality service to customers and partners.

As part of the appointment, Technodyn will be the lead partner through which IFS offerings will be procured for the sub-Saharan African market. The investment and focus that Technodyn will provide will accelerate the expansion of the IFS footprint and maximise the growth opportunity in the Sub-Saharan African market.

Technodyn will also build a Certified Training Centre, thereby ensuring customers and partners have access to the full suite of training and enablement services from IFS in addition to the global IFS Academy.

Merlin Knott, global head of partners and channels for IFS, says: “Our customers and partners will benefit from Technodyn’s commitment to develop the momentum and growing IFS’ presence in Sub-Saharan Africa through its long-term vision. We will work in in close collaboration with Technodyn to ensure this transition to a partner-led approach is smooth for our customers and partners to build on our successes together.”

Technodyn Holdings’ CEO Kooban Naidoo adds: “We are proud to partner with IFS in this way. Like IFS, we are very dedicated to delivering value and great experience, and these synergies, combined with IFS’ cloud applications, mean we are confident that current and future IFS customers will achieve significant business value as they move ahead with their digital transformation strategies on IFS. We are committed to building on the high standards of services they have come to expect from their strategic business partner, and we are very much looking forward to our mutual successes over the coming years.”