Intermediate Automation Test Analyst

Permanent

Remote from anywhere in South Africa

The Automation Test Analyst will assure the quality of systems and software applications. Automated regression test runs; assisting the team in reducing bugs and ensuring the application meets the requirements.

Duties

The role involves writing, executing, maintaining the test automation scripts and framework on our web-based application.

Plan sprint goals

Design test plans, scenarios & test scripts

Create automated tests from manual scenarios

Create, update and maintain an automation framework and integrate with build process, constantly improving it

Enhance quality and reliability of automated tests

Create and execute regression packs

Execute manual test cases to assist manual testing

Work with development & test team to resolve issues around testing process, including logging and following up on bugs identified

Monitor test runs and report findings to dev team

Develop and document automation test scripts

Analyse user requirements and estimate the effort to complete the user stories/ business requirements

Analyse test data required for test automation

Analyse defects to initiate improvements

Requirements:

Completed Matric + Tertiary qualification (not negotiable)

4 – 5 years’ experience in testing automation + good business exposure

Min 2 years working experience using C# for scripting and Azure DevOps as a Test Management Tool (not negotiable)

Test Automation tools: Selenium Webdriver or LoadUI or TestComplete

ISTQB Advanced Level Technical Test Analyst or FTI Software Testing certifications

Desired Skills:

automation tester

automation engineer

C#

scripting

azure devops

selenium webdriver

istqb

advanced level technical test analyst

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

