Intermediate Automation Test Analyst

Jul 5, 2021

Permanent
Remote from anywhere in South Africa

The Automation Test Analyst will assure the quality of systems and software applications. Automated regression test runs; assisting the team in reducing bugs and ensuring the application meets the requirements.

Duties
The role involves writing, executing, maintaining the test automation scripts and framework on our web-based application.

  • Plan sprint goals
  • Design test plans, scenarios & test scripts
  • Create automated tests from manual scenarios
  • Create, update and maintain an automation framework and integrate with build process, constantly improving it
  • Enhance quality and reliability of automated tests
  • Create and execute regression packs
  • Execute manual test cases to assist manual testing
  • Work with development & test team to resolve issues around testing process, including logging and following up on bugs identified
  • Monitor test runs and report findings to dev team
  • Develop and document automation test scripts
  • Analyse user requirements and estimate the effort to complete the user stories/ business requirements
  • Analyse test data required for test automation
  • Analyse defects to initiate improvements

Requirements:

  • Completed Matric + Tertiary qualification (not negotiable)
  • 4 – 5 years’ experience in testing automation + good business exposure
  • Min 2 years working experience using C# for scripting and Azure DevOps as a Test Management Tool (not negotiable)
  • Test Automation tools: Selenium Webdriver or LoadUI or TestComplete
  • ISTQB Advanced Level Technical Test Analyst or FTI Software Testing certifications

Desired Skills:

  • automation tester
  • automation engineer
  • C#
  • scripting
  • azure devops
  • selenium webdriver
  • istqb
  • advanced level technical test analyst

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

