Intermediate Automation Test Analyst

Permanent
Remote from anywhere in South Africa
The Automation Test Analyst will assure the quality of systems and software applications. Automated regression test runs; assisting the team in reducing bugs and ensuring the application meets the requirements.
Duties
The role involves writing, executing, maintaining the test automation scripts and framework on our web-based application.
- Plan sprint goals
- Design test plans, scenarios & test scripts
- Create automated tests from manual scenarios
- Create, update and maintain an automation framework and integrate with build process, constantly improving it
- Enhance quality and reliability of automated tests
- Create and execute regression packs
- Execute manual test cases to assist manual testing
- Work with development & test team to resolve issues around testing process, including logging and following up on bugs identified
- Monitor test runs and report findings to dev team
- Develop and document automation test scripts
- Analyse user requirements and estimate the effort to complete the user stories/ business requirements
- Analyse test data required for test automation
- Analyse defects to initiate improvements
Requirements:
- Completed Matric + Tertiary qualification (not negotiable)
- 4 – 5 years’ experience in testing automation + good business exposure
- Min 2 years working experience using C# for scripting and Azure DevOps as a Test Management Tool (not negotiable)
- Test Automation tools: Selenium Webdriver or LoadUI or TestComplete
- ISTQB Advanced Level Technical Test Analyst or FTI Software Testing certifications
Desired Skills:
- automation tester
- automation engineer
- C#
- scripting
- azure devops
- selenium webdriver
- istqb
- advanced level technical test analyst
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree