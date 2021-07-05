Intermediate Java Developer (6 months contract)

Jul 5, 2021

Are you in the market for a New Contract opportunity? We have a 6-month contract opportunity open for Java Developer within a Financial Service industry. To work with the Seniors in delivering the solutions/enhancements.

Requirements

  • Completed IT degree or any other related
  • 5 years’ experience as a Java Developer

Technical stack

  • Java (Full Stack)
  • Spring Boot
  • Kubernetes
  • Containers
  • Docker
  • CI/CD

Please note that if you do not hear from us within 3 weeks, consider your application unsuccessful.

