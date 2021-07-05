Intermediate Test Analyst (Manual / SAP)

Position Purpose:
- The test analyst verifies and validates that the intended solution meets stated requirements, expected outcomes, and specifications that guided its design and development and that they work as expected.
- Testing includes all integration to non-SAP external systems.
Qualifications:
- Formal Education Grade 12
- Formal software testing training (e.g. ISTQB, ISEB)
- Specific: SAP Materials Management (MM) Certification or working experience
Experience:
- 4+ years Manual testing experience
- 4+ years Test Tools experience (ALM QC, Jira, etc.).
- 4+ years Testing in a Retail sector
- 2+ years SAP Materials Management (MM) experience
- 2+ years JDA Forecasting, ASR, AWR experience
- 2+ years SAP Retail & Purchasing cross-functional experience, SAPIRT330 Planning Purchasing, and Merchandise Distribution OR SAPIRT Function Overview in SAP for Retail
Knowledge & Skills:
- Google Suite
- Knowledge of functional testing, system testing, end-to-end scenario testing, integration testing, regression testing and non-functional testing.
- Ability to apply different test design and execution techniques.
- Preparation of Data templates for various test objects.
- Integration testing with other related modules.
- Go-live preparation and post Go-live support.
- Responsible for troubleshooting issues for the system and providing support.
- Executing the required changes through configuration.
- Executing the analysis and resolution of Production Support calls.
Job objectives:
Test scenario and/or test case preparation, construction, and review:
- Contribute to develop, modify, and ensure that software testing plans are executed in an agile or sequential framework.
- Provide estimates for assigned task duration, along with confidence levels and foreseeable dependencies.
- Identify the testing effort required by calculating the sizing needed for the given release and plan the required effort for the same.
- Represent the customer in understanding how they use the system and including the most relevant end-to-end user scenarios in test plans and automation.
- Identify the testing scope required for each release based on the requirements, User Stories, and verify Acceptance Criteria.
- Ensure optimal test coverage, based on requirements for Functional (Positive + Negative), Informational and non-Functional Requirements.
Test prerequisites compilation:
- Determine the prerequisites.
- Identify and obtain required test resources (data, scenarios, tools) for the internal and external Identify the required test environment.
- Ensure test environment setup, e.g., test server access and test logins.
- Prepare test results pack for results recording and sign-off.
Test execution, recording, and defect logging:
- Follow the written test case/ specification.
- Execute alternate test variants and negative scenarios.
- Record test results.
- Compare actual results against expected results.
- Record pass/fail status of each test case.
- Report, record, and assign defects identified.
- Retest and update on fixed defects.
- Execute regression tests.
- Maintain the test environment and script sets.
- Assist in maintaining the data in the test environments.
Maintain testing that conforms to the TCoE quality standards framework with a high level of accuracy:
- Understand the application under test and ensure that it meets the necessary expectations as defined by business.
- Ensure Quality Assurance of all testing activities.
- Maintain test documentation to reflect current system operations.
- Identify opportunities for continuous improvement.
- Support improvement of the testing process and quality initiatives.
Test status updates and reporting:
- Provide feedback to the Development team or Agile team and ensure the work is carried out in accordance with the schedule and the quality requirements.
- Inform management of any negative trends in the quality of software in pre-and post-production.
- Provide estimates and feedback to the Team Lead for project scheduling purposes.
- Ensure effective communication with key stakeholders.
- Prepare and maintain the TCoE test tracking report and related Tools (e.g., ALM QC, JIRA) Ensure test status updates are provided in a standard format.
Test closure activities:
- Ensure test completion – no outstanding high-risk issues, defects have been fixed and retested, deferred or accepted as permanent restrictions.
- Handover test artifacts to people who need it in the future, eg maintenance or support teams.
- Participate in project retrospectives and contribute and document lessons learnt.
- Ensure scripts are added to the TCoE script library.
- Archive (where required) test work products such as test results, test logs, test status reports, data input files.
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid
- Pension Fund