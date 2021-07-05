Intermediate Test Analyst (Manual / SAP)

Position Purpose:

The test analyst verifies and validates that the intended solution meets stated requirements, expected outcomes, and specifications that guided its design and development and that they work as expected.

Testing includes all integration to non-SAP external systems.

Qualifications:

Formal Education Grade 12

Formal software testing training (e.g. ISTQB, ISEB)

Specific: SAP Materials Management (MM) Certification or working experience

Experience:

4+ years Manual testing experience

4+ years Test Tools experience (ALM QC, Jira, etc.).

4+ years Testing in a Retail sector

2+ years SAP Materials Management (MM) experience

2+ years JDA Forecasting, ASR, AWR experience

2+ years SAP Retail & Purchasing cross-functional experience, SAPIRT330 Planning Purchasing, and Merchandise Distribution OR SAPIRT Function Overview in SAP for Retail

Knowledge & Skills:

Google Suite

Knowledge of functional testing, system testing, end-to-end scenario testing, integration testing, regression testing and non-functional testing.

Ability to apply different test design and execution techniques.

Preparation of Data templates for various test objects.

Integration testing with other related modules.

Go-live preparation and post Go-live support.

Responsible for troubleshooting issues for the system and providing support.

Executing the required changes through configuration.

Executing the analysis and resolution of Production Support calls.

Job objectives:

Test scenario and/or test case preparation, construction, and review:

Contribute to develop, modify, and ensure that software testing plans are executed in an agile or sequential framework.

Provide estimates for assigned task duration, along with confidence levels and foreseeable dependencies.

Identify the testing effort required by calculating the sizing needed for the given release and plan the required effort for the same.

Represent the customer in understanding how they use the system and including the most relevant end-to-end user scenarios in test plans and automation.

Identify the testing scope required for each release based on the requirements, User Stories, and verify Acceptance Criteria.

Ensure optimal test coverage, based on requirements for Functional (Positive + Negative), Informational and non-Functional Requirements.

Test prerequisites compilation:

Determine the prerequisites.

Identify and obtain required test resources (data, scenarios, tools) for the internal and external Identify the required test environment.

Ensure test environment setup, e.g., test server access and test logins.

Prepare test results pack for results recording and sign-off.

Test execution, recording, and defect logging:

Follow the written test case/ specification.

Execute alternate test variants and negative scenarios.

Record test results.

Compare actual results against expected results.

Record pass/fail status of each test case.

Report, record, and assign defects identified.

Retest and update on fixed defects.

Execute regression tests.

Maintain the test environment and script sets.

Assist in maintaining the data in the test environments.

Maintain testing that conforms to the TCoE quality standards framework with a high level of accuracy:

Understand the application under test and ensure that it meets the necessary expectations as defined by business.

Ensure Quality Assurance of all testing activities.

Maintain test documentation to reflect current system operations.

Identify opportunities for continuous improvement.

Support improvement of the testing process and quality initiatives.

Test status updates and reporting:

Provide feedback to the Development team or Agile team and ensure the work is carried out in accordance with the schedule and the quality requirements.

Inform management of any negative trends in the quality of software in pre-and post-production.

Provide estimates and feedback to the Team Lead for project scheduling purposes.

Ensure effective communication with key stakeholders.

Prepare and maintain the TCoE test tracking report and related Tools (e.g., ALM QC, JIRA) Ensure test status updates are provided in a standard format.

Test closure activities:

Ensure test completion – no outstanding high-risk issues, defects have been fixed and retested, deferred or accepted as permanent restrictions.

Handover test artifacts to people who need it in the future, eg maintenance or support teams.

Participate in project retrospectives and contribute and document lessons learnt.

Ensure scripts are added to the TCoE script library.

Archive (where required) test work products such as test results, test logs, test status reports, data input files.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Pension Fund

