Intermediate Test Analyst (Procurement)

Jul 5, 2021

Position Purpose:

  • This role identifies and defines the required test scenarios and/or test cases, coordinates the execution of testing inclusive of functional hand-over points, monitors detailed testing progress and results in each test cycle, and evaluates the overall quality.
  • The test analyst verifies and validates that the intended solution meets stated requirements, expected outcomes, and specifications that guided its design and development and that they work as expected.
  • Testing includes all integration to non-SAP external systems.

Qualifications:

  • Formal Education Grade 12
  • Formal software testing training (e.g., ISTQB, ISEB)
  • Specific: SAP Materials Management (MM) Certification or working experience

Experience:

  • 4+ years Manual testing experience
  • 4+ years Test Tools experience (ALM QC, Jira, etc.).
  • 4+ years Testing in a Retail sector
  • 2+ years SAP Materials Management (MM)experience
  • 2+ years JDA Forecasting, ASR, AWR experience
  • 2+ years SAP Retail & Purchasing cross-functional experience, SAPIRT330 Planning Purchasing, and Merchandise Distribution OR SAPIRT Function Overview in SAP for Retail

Knowledge & Skills:

  • Google Suite
  • Knowledge of functional testing, system testing, end-to-end scenario testing, integration testing, regression testing and non-functional testing.
  • Ability to apply different test design and execution techniques.
  • Preparation of Data templates for various test objects.
  • Integration testing with other related modules.
  • Go-live preparation and post Go-live support.
  • Responsible for troubleshooting issues for the system and providing support.
  • Executing the required changes through configuration.
  • Executing the analysis and resolution of Production Support calls.

Job objectives:

Test scenario and/or test case preparation, construction, and review:

  • Contribute to develop, modify, and ensure that software testing plans are executed in an agile or sequential framework.
  • Provide estimates for assigned task duration, along with confidence levels and foreseeable dependencies.
  • Identify the testing effort required by calculating the sizing needed for the given release and plan the required effort for the same.
  • Represent the customer in understanding how they use the system and including the most relevant end-to-end user scenarios in test plans and automation.
  • Identify the testing scope required for each release based on the requirements, User Stories, and verify Acceptance Criteria.
  • Ensure optimal test coverage, based on requirements for Functional (Positive + Negative), Informational and non-Functional Requirements.

Test prerequisites compilation:

  • Determine the prerequisites.
  • Identify and obtain required test resources (data, scenarios, tools) for the internal and external Identify the required test environment.
  • Ensure test environment setup, e.g., test server access and test logins.
  • Prepare test results pack for results recording and sign-off.

Test execution, recording, and defect logging:

  • Follow the written test case/ specification.
  • Execute alternate test variants and negative scenarios.
  • Record test results.
  • Compare actual results against expected results.
  • Record pass/fail status of each test case.
  • Report, record, and assign defects identified.
  • Retest and update on fixed defects.
  • Execute regression tests.
  • Maintain the test environment and script sets.
  • Assist in maintaining the data in the test environments.

Maintain testing that conforms to the TCoE quality standards framework with a high level of accuracy:

  • Understand the application under test and ensure that it meets the necessary expectations as defined by business.
  • Ensure Quality Assurance of all testing activities.
  • Maintain test documentation to reflect current system operations.
  • Identify opportunities for continuous improvement.
  • Support improvement of the testing process and quality initiatives.

Test status updates and reporting:

  • Provide feedback to the Development team or Agile team and ensure the work is carried out in accordance with the schedule and the quality requirements.
  • Inform management of any negative trends in the quality of software in pre-and post-production.
  • Provide estimates and feedback to the Team Lead for project scheduling purposes.
  • Ensure effective communication with key stakeholders.
  • Prepare and maintain the TCoE test tracking report and related Tools (e.g., ALM QC, JIRA) Ensure test status updates are provided in a standard format.

Test closure activities:

  • Ensure test completion – no outstanding high-risk issues, defects have been fixed and retested, deferred or accepted as permanent restrictions.
  • Handover test artifacts to people who need it in the future, eg maintenance or support teams.
  • Participate in project retrospectives and contribute and document lessons learnt.
  • Ensure scripts are added to the TCoE script library.
  • Archive (where required) test work products such as test results, test logs, test status reports, data input files.

