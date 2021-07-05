Senior Back End Software Developer

Super exciting opportunity for innovative senior back-end devs. Consistent exciting projects from conception to production and then handed over for maintenance.

Permanent

Cape Town/ Winelands/ Stellenbosch

Flexible work environment, mostly from home but must be in the vicinity for office visits when required

About us

We are a team of multidisciplinary highly talented people who build great software products.

We are serious about delivering products that unlock value for our clients. We value great user experiences and work to build internal value through among others, IoT and our own research and development.

We are a mid-sized company which forms part of a larger family of companies in within the Technology space.

Our organisation is a fast paced and fun environment. We are serious about work life balance.

What you will do

We are looking for an experienced back-end Developer to produce high quality software solutions. You’ll be part of a cross-functional team that’s responsible for the full software development life cycle, from conception to deployment.

As a Back-end Developer, you should be comfortable around back-end coding languages, development frameworks, third-party libraries and deployment technologies. You should also be a team player.

Mobile experience (hybrid or native) would be a bonus but is not required.

Duties

Work with development teams, product managers and clients to design software solutions

Design and implement cloud based back-end solutions

Design client-side and server-side architecture

Develop and manage well-functioning databases and applications

Design and implement effective APIs (REST/ GraphQL)

Test software to ensure responsiveness and efficiency

Troubleshoot, debug and upgrade software

Facilitate clear communications with and around the team

Requirements

You will need to have a University BSc or BEng Degree – essential and not negotiable. An Hons degree or higher would be preferred. Strong academic background essential

Minimum of 6 years + in development, preferably 8+ OR 10 years working experience, if no solid/ completed qualification

We are looking for candidates that have experience in some or all of the following:

Software and Architecture design

Cloud computing using AWS or GCP

Node.js, Python or other language used in cloud computing

Experience with Relational and NoSQL databases

Linux, Docker

CI/CD (e.g. Jenkins, TeamCity, Azure Pipelines etc.)

Desired Skills:

backend developer

back-end developer

software design

architecture design

cloud computing

AWS

GCP

Node.js

Python

Java

Spring

SpringBoot

relational databases

noSQL databases

Linux

Docker

CI/CD

jenkins

teamcity

Azure pipelines

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position