Senior Oracle BI/DW Developer (CH646) at Capital H Staffing and Advisory Solutions

Our client in the clothing retail industry, is looking for a Senior Business Intelligence / Data Warehouse Developer. The ideal candidate is a dynamic individual who has a proven track record in developing enterprise level data warehouses that conform to modern Business Intelligence standards. The person in this role will work closely with stakeholders and team members to define, design and deliver actionable insights to the business in an agile environment. You will be creating sophisticated data and reporting platforms that are business enablers. Your ability to adapt and quickly grasp new business concepts will ensure success in this role.
KEY RESPONSIBILITIES
- Champion BI and DW Architecture.
- Champion data quality, integrity and reliability within the BI department.
- Establish and grow architectural forums within the BI department
- Data modelling (Dimensional, multi-dimensional and Relational)
- ETL Architecture.
- Process Automation and Architecture.
- PL/SQL coding
- Self-Service BI evangelist.
- Business Process engineering
- Process Optimisation
- Data integration between legacy and modern systems.
- Interface with users to understand and agree on specifications
- Ad-hoc scripts to facilitate user queries
- Batch support
- Batch scheduling
- Agile Documentation
- Understanding and creation of ETL packages
- Participate in design, peer and code reviews
- Daily technical, functional and operation support for existing Business Intelligence solutions.
- Grow skills and usage of Hadoop and Spark.
- Contribute to the ideology and growth of moving the architecture to modern platforms, on-premise and/or cloud.
- Mentorship of mid-level and junior developers.
QUALIFICATIONS
- BSc or B Com in Information Systems or IT/IS diploma (Highly Advantageous) or substantial experience in a Data Warehousing or Business Intelligence environment.
EXPERIENCE / KNOWLEDGE
- Minimum 5 years data warehousing and/or ETL environment
- Architectural mind-set
- Data and report modelling experience
- Previous experience in retail systems an advantage.
- Batch processing and scheduling experience
- Building and maintaining relationships with Business users
- Documenting technical requirement from business briefs
TECHNICAL
Essential Competencies
- Enterprise Data Warehousing using Ralph Kimball Methodology
- ETL
- PL/SQL or T-SQL scripting
- IT/Business Process Engineering
Advantageous Competencies:
- Cloudera Hadoop stack
- TOGAF
- Working with large volumes of transactional data
- Oracle 11g, 12c, 19c
- Microsoft SQL Server Database services
- Microsoft SQL Server Analysis Services (SSAS)
- Microsoft SQL Server Integration Services (SSIS)
- Agile experience working in SCRUM
- SQL optimisation techniques
- Oracle ESSBASE
BEHAVIOURAL:
- Excellent written and verbal communication skills
- Team Orientation
- Quick learner
- Highly self-motivated and driven.
- Attention to detail
- Willing to share knowledge
General:
- Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. Should you not hear from us after 30 days you may consider your application unsuccessful
- In keeping with our clients employment equity requirements, only South African citizens will be considered.
- Please include your current salary and salary expectations.