Senior Systems Developer at Drake International

Our Client is looking for a Senior Systems Developer that will help deliver high-quality Digital Transformation, Software Development and other solutions.Minimum Requirements:

Relevant qualification in BSC, BIT, MSc, MIT or other relevant qualification

Related and up to date Microsoft, AWS or other certifications

5+ years’ experience within the industry, depending on industry level

5+ years proven track record

Drivers Licence and Own Car is required (Must be willing to travel)

Responsibilities:

Will lead delivery high-quality Digital Transformation, Software Development and other solutions based on companies offerings, on time and within budget

Assist with Technical Pre-sales, Planning and Implementation, Testing/Quality Assurance, Business/Systems Analysis and Project Management

Meet goals and targets that are aligned with those of the organisation

Commit to continuous improvement and on-going skills development

Be able to work remotely if needed.

Required Knowledge & Skills:Development:

Web, Windows & Mobile Development

C#/ VB.NET 1.x-4.x and Core

ASP.NET, MVC, Web API and Core

HTML, CSS, JavaScript & TypeScript

jQuery, AngularJS, Angular and React

ORM (EF, EF Core, LLBLGen Pro etc.)

Web Services (REST & SOAP)

Database:

SQL Server 2008-2017

Database Design

Database Administration

Applications:

Windows Server [Phone Number Removed];

Internet Information Services (IIS)

Visual Studio and TFS / VSTS

GIT Source Control

Candidate needs to be able to confident, well organised and self-motivated with good communication skills and able to be flexible and can learn quickly and adapt to the different environments, services, products and technologiesWe will be considering candidate who will be able to work remotely, and who are dedicated to success If you have not heard from us within 1 week, please take it as your application was unsuccessful.

