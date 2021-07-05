Snr C/C++ Developers

You strive for perfection; you can work well in a team, and you can lead a team. You have out of this world analytical skills and you are an excellent problem solver that is not scared to take on a challenge. If this describes you, then we want you to join our team.

Desired Skills:

BSc or B. Eng Degree in Computer Engineering

or Science or an Electrical degree

Minimum 10 years C/C ++ Development experience

Network programming skills are essential.

Embedded development and Real-time multimedia experience are beneficial.

OSI layer 2 experience

specifically AVB and related protocols.

Ability to manage long-term projects is beneficial.

About The Employer:

