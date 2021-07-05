Snr C/C++ Developers

You strive for perfection; you can work well in a team, and you can lead a team. You have out of this world analytical skills and you are an excellent problem solver that is not scared to take on a challenge. If this describes you, then we want you to join our team.
Desired Skills:
- BSc or B. Eng Degree in Computer Engineering
- or Science or an Electrical degree
- Minimum 10 years C/C ++ Development experience
- Network programming skills are essential.
- Embedded development and Real-time multimedia experience are beneficial.
- OSI layer 2 experience
- specifically AVB and related protocols.
- Ability to manage long-term projects is beneficial.
About The Employer:
Written applications to the following e-mail: [Email Address Removed] or visit our website on [URL Removed]
