Solutions Architect: Merchant Solutions at Capitec

Jul 5, 2021

Purpose Statement

  • Responsible for defining solution architecture including non functional requirements following Enterprise architecture guidelines

  • Assist members of the Merchant Solutions team including BA, SA & Developers to ensure that the technical design offers a viable and customer friendly solution

  • To ensure alignment between the functional and technical specifications.

  • Continuous business and industry research to guide the critical evaluation of architectural and design patterns & principles.

Experience

  • At least 3 years Payments product experience

  • 5 years Payments product specific work experience

  • Proven experience in drafting technical specifications

Qualifications (Minimum)

  • A relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology – Computer Science or Information Technology – Programming
  • Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational

Knowledge

Min:

Must have expert knowledge of:

  • Net Framework

  • C#

  • XML

  • JSON

  • Windows Communication Foundation

  • SQL

  • UML

  • Object Orientation Development

Must have knowledge of:

  • Card Payments Systems

  • Best practices for .Net programming

  • Latest .Net framework and it’s abilities

  • Design Patterns and Architectural Patterns

  • Web API services

  • Windows Server OS

  • Linux

  • UI Design

Must have detailed knowledge of:

  • System architecture (technical design and implementation processes)
    • Systems analysis and design

    • Relational database technologies

    • Dimensional modelling

    • Financial systems and procedures

    • UML or equivalent modelling language

    • Technical Test Plan Design

    • Financial systems and procedures

  • IT systems development processes
    • Application development

    • Standards and governance

Ideal:

Detailed knowledge of:

  • Banking systems environment

  • Banking business model

  • Agile development life cycle

  • Best practices for Quality Assurance

  • Object Orientated Development environment

Skills

  • Communications Skills
  • Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills
  • Negotiation skills
  • Influencing Skills
  • Facilitation Skills
  • Analytical Skills

Competencies

  • Achieving Personal Work Goals and Objectives
  • Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations
  • Working with People
  • Deciding and Initiating Action
  • Leading and Supervising
  • Relating and Networking
  • Persuading and Influencing
  • Writing and Reporting
  • Applying Expertise and Technology
  • Analysing
  • Planning and Organising

Conditions of Employment

  • Clear criminal and credit record
  • A valid driver’s license and own vehicle is required
  • Contactable via own mobile phone
  • Willingness to work or be available overtime and / or weekends if required

Capitec is committed to diversity and, where feasible, all appointments will support the achievement of our employment equity goals.

