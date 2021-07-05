Solutions Architect: Merchant Solutions at Capitec

Purpose Statement
- Responsible for defining solution architecture including non functional requirements following Enterprise architecture guidelines
- Assist members of the Merchant Solutions team including BA, SA & Developers to ensure that the technical design offers a viable and customer friendly solution
- To ensure alignment between the functional and technical specifications.
- Continuous business and industry research to guide the critical evaluation of architectural and design patterns & principles.
Experience
- At least 3 years Payments product experience
- 5 years Payments product specific work experience
- Proven experience in drafting technical specifications
Qualifications (Minimum)
- A relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology – Computer Science or Information Technology – Programming
- Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational
Knowledge
Min:
Must have expert knowledge of:
- Net Framework
- C#
- XML
- JSON
- Windows Communication Foundation
- SQL
- UML
- Object Orientation Development
Must have knowledge of:
- Card Payments Systems
- Best practices for .Net programming
- Latest .Net framework and it’s abilities
- Design Patterns and Architectural Patterns
- Web API services
- Windows Server OS
- Linux
- UI Design
Must have detailed knowledge of:
- System architecture (technical design and implementation processes)
- Systems analysis and design
- Relational database technologies
- Dimensional modelling
- Financial systems and procedures
- UML or equivalent modelling language
- Technical Test Plan Design
- Financial systems and procedures
- IT systems development processes
- Application development
- Standards and governance
Ideal:
Detailed knowledge of:
- Banking systems environment
- Banking business model
- Agile development life cycle
- Best practices for Quality Assurance
- Object Orientated Development environment
Skills
- Communications Skills
- Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills
- Negotiation skills
- Influencing Skills
- Facilitation Skills
- Analytical Skills
Competencies
- Achieving Personal Work Goals and Objectives
- Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations
- Working with People
- Deciding and Initiating Action
- Leading and Supervising
- Relating and Networking
- Persuading and Influencing
- Writing and Reporting
- Applying Expertise and Technology
- Analysing
- Planning and Organising
Conditions of Employment
- Clear criminal and credit record
- A valid driver’s license and own vehicle is required
- Contactable via own mobile phone
- Willingness to work or be available overtime and / or weekends if required
Capitec is committed to diversity and, where feasible, all appointments will support the achievement of our employment equity goals.