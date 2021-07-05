Systems Engineer (Remedy Helix; Smart Reporting)

Experience:
- Extensive Experience providing Remedy System administration services
- Experience supporting large user enterprise environments
- Experience implementing large scale Remedy-based ITSM solutions.
- 3-5 Years prior Remedy development experience
- Proven history of incident response, diagnostic activities, Root Cause Analysis (RCA), Corrective Action Plans, and advanced troubleshooting
- Experience in a cloud-based environment
- Demonstrated expertise in a variety of application development methodologies and practices from Agile, Waterfall
- Experience in documenting environment and processes
Qualifications:
- Grade 12
- Industry Certification: BMC Certified Developer: AR System 9.x
- Industry Certification: BMC Certified Administrator: AR System 9.x
- Industry Certification: BMC Certified Administrator: BMC Atrium CMDB
Knowledge & Skills:
Job Related Knowledge
- Excellent BMC Remedy product knowledge
- Understanding of designing and developing Remedy for multi-tiered user support including Service Desk and IT Operations
- Understanding of the Information Technology Infrastructure Library (ITIL) principles
Job Related Skills
- Proficiency in configuring the BMC ITSM Suite, and integrated systems
- Scripting experience Java, C, HTML, CSS, PowerShell, and Bash within and outside of the BMC Remedy System.
- Ability to ascertain information about current organizational processes and how to go about organizing and improving IT Service Management practices based on the feedback.
- Knowledge of standard security guidelines.
- Expertise in software development, software testing methodologies, release management and operations processes and standards.
Job objectives:
To assist with the administration and support of BMC
- Remedy Helix Responsible for supporting the Service Management System (Remedy) upgrades, change requests, improvements, fixes and overall structure and operations, under task-based, SDLC and Agile methods.
- Intermediate level knowledge in ITIL practice areas to support strategic discussion and direction in evolving the service catalog, self-service capabilities, CMDB, asset, incident, problem, work order, change, service level, knowledge, and request management design, workflow, implementation, and overall best practice.
- Day-to-day responsibilities include managing overall structure and content of the system.
- Perform change assessments, attend change control boards, provide or perform required change documentation and procedures.
- Review, clean-up user and system accounts as well as other system metadata.
- Manage user permissions.
- Present improvement ideas, analyses requests for change, draft and update system design documentation, understand and implement approved system change requests under change guidance, interface with users, support testing, and provide demos of the changes incorporated.
- Plan installation, upgrades, configuration, development and testing of BMC Remedy Helix
- Test and evaluate enhancement and modification of the Remedy Helix system
- Support internal and external teams with Remedy Helix integration
- Develop customized workflows in accordance to customer and project needs
- Assist in the creationupdating of Remedy Helix documentation
Helix ITSM Smart Reporting
- Creation of custom reports
- Report functionality including aggregation, advanced functions, calculations, sections, report filters and sub query
- Report and chart formatting
- Creation of storyboards
- Creation of dashboards
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid
- Pension Fund