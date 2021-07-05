Systems Engineer (Remedy Helix; Smart Reporting)

Experience:

Extensive Experience providing Remedy System administration services

Experience supporting large user enterprise environments

Experience implementing large scale Remedy-based ITSM solutions.

3-5 Years prior Remedy development experience

Proven history of incident response, diagnostic activities, Root Cause Analysis (RCA), Corrective Action Plans, and advanced troubleshooting

Experience in a cloud-based environment

Demonstrated expertise in a variety of application development methodologies and practices from Agile, Waterfall

Experience in documenting environment and processes

Qualifications:

Grade 12

Industry Certification: BMC Certified Developer: AR System 9.x

Industry Certification: BMC Certified Administrator: AR System 9.x

Industry Certification: BMC Certified Administrator: BMC Atrium CMDB

Knowledge & Skills:

Job Related Knowledge

Excellent BMC Remedy product knowledge

Understanding of designing and developing Remedy for multi-tiered user support including Service Desk and IT Operations

Understanding of the Information Technology Infrastructure Library (ITIL) principles

Job Related Skills

Proficiency in configuring the BMC ITSM Suite, and integrated systems

Scripting experience Java, C, HTML, CSS, PowerShell, and Bash within and outside of the BMC Remedy System.

Ability to ascertain information about current organizational processes and how to go about organizing and improving IT Service Management practices based on the feedback.

Knowledge of standard security guidelines.

Expertise in software development, software testing methodologies, release management and operations processes and standards.

Job objectives:

To assist with the administration and support of BMC

Remedy Helix Responsible for supporting the Service Management System (Remedy) upgrades, change requests, improvements, fixes and overall structure and operations, under task-based, SDLC and Agile methods.

Intermediate level knowledge in ITIL practice areas to support strategic discussion and direction in evolving the service catalog, self-service capabilities, CMDB, asset, incident, problem, work order, change, service level, knowledge, and request management design, workflow, implementation, and overall best practice.

Day-to-day responsibilities include managing overall structure and content of the system.

Perform change assessments, attend change control boards, provide or perform required change documentation and procedures.

Review, clean-up user and system accounts as well as other system metadata.

Manage user permissions.

Present improvement ideas, analyses requests for change, draft and update system design documentation, understand and implement approved system change requests under change guidance, interface with users, support testing, and provide demos of the changes incorporated.

Plan installation, upgrades, configuration, development and testing of BMC Remedy Helix

Test and evaluate enhancement and modification of the Remedy Helix system

Support internal and external teams with Remedy Helix integration

Develop customized workflows in accordance to customer and project needs

Assist in the creationupdating of Remedy Helix documentation

Helix ITSM Smart Reporting

Creation of custom reports

Report functionality including aggregation, advanced functions, calculations, sections, report filters and sub query

Report and chart formatting

Creation of storyboards

Creation of dashboards

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Pension Fund

