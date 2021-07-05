Technical Test Analyst: Digital

Experience and Qualifications:

Degree in BSC/ IT preferred.

Minimum of 10 years experience in testing

Exposure to diverse IT projects using a variety of testing tools and techniques

Qualifications preferred: Testing qualification ISTQB / ISEB.

Must have SQL knowledge.

Must have experience in an Agile work environment.

3 Years Investment or Insurance knowledge preferred.

4 Years testing digital solutions (Web and online tools)

Responsibilities and work output:

This person is responsible for end-to-end manual and automated testing for the business solutions. The solution should be tested in terms of functionality, performance, reliability, stability, compatibility, and integration with other legacy- and / or external systems.

Assist with the testing gap analysis between requirements and existing environments accurately for all digital solutions.

Ensure that user stories are clearly defined and written correctly with acceptance criteria in preparation for the backlog refinement meeting.

Define quality standards upfront in the PI and sprint meeting and ensure they are achieved

Document the test plan prior to the start of any project or planned operational work and keep the test plans up to date.

Document, maintain and monitor test scenarios, acceptance criteria and the final results.

Continuously build test automation artifacts.

Execute and maintain the manual and automation regression tests.

Demonstrate deliverables to key stakeholders.

Test big data and ensure the outputs are transposed correctly.

Report on the team QA way of work, feedback on trends and solutions and continuously optimize the way of work to ensure effective and efficient QA practices in the team and with the company Investments IT.

Contribute to the teams predictability by maintaining a view of the teams wholistic test coverage.

Minimise team defects by ensuring upfront code quality.

Drive collective ownership for testing.

Ensure the agreed quality standard is maintained always.

Competencies:

Working with people

Presenting and communicating Information

Applying QA expertise

Analysing

Planning and organising

Ability to prioritise and sequence.

Delivering results and meeting customer expectations

Following instructions and procedures

Coping with pressures and setbacks

Can work in a team

Able to multi-task

Out of the box testing thinking patterns

Skilled with end-to-end testing

Sharing knowledge

