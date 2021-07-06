Android Developer at Finit Select Staffing

Android Developer

KEY PERFORMANCE AREAS

We are looking for an Android developer who possesses a passion for pushing mobile

technologies to the limits. You will be responsible for the development and maintenance of

applications aimed at a vast number of diverse Android devices. Your primary focus will be the

development of Android applications and their integration with back-end services. You will be

working with other engineers and developers to design and build these applications working on

different layers of the infrastructure. Therefore, commitment to collaborative problem solving,

sophisticated design, and creating quality products is essential.

Duties and Responsibilities

? Design, build and maintain advanced high security, performance, reusable, and reliable

applications for the Android platform using best practises and designs and frameworks

? Collaborate with cross-functional teams to define, design, and ship new features and

updates

? Work with both internal and external data sources and APIs including industry standard

authentication and security protocols

? Rigorous code testing for security, robustness, including edge cases, usability,

performance and general reliability

? Bug fixing and improving application security, performance, quality, and responsiveness

? Continuously discover, evaluate, and implement new technologies to maintain code

quality, organization, automatization and maximize development efficiency

COMPETENCIES

Qualifications

? Degree in Computer Science, Engineering or a related subject

Requirements and Skills:

? Proven working Android software app development experience and have published at least one original Android app

? Knowledge of Android SDK, different versions of Android, and how to deal with different screen sizes and devices

? Experience with working with remote data via RESTful APIs and JSON including industry standard authentication and security protocols to connect Android applications to back-end services

? Knowledge of Android UI design principles, patterns, and best practices and the ability to design applications around natural user interfaces

? Experience with benchmarking, optimization and performance tuning

? Working knowledge and understanding of the general mobile ecosystem, libraries, architectures, trends, and emerging technologies

? Solid understanding of the full mobile development life cycle and Google’s Android design principles and interface guidelines

? Blockchain and/or Cryptocurrency experience

? Cryptography and Security experience

? Sense of ownership and pride in your performance and its impact on the company’s success

? Critical thinker and problem-solving skills

? Good verbal and written communication skills

? Strong collaborative team player skills and the ability to work independently

Desired Skills:

About The Employer:

IT/Finance Company based in the Rosebank/Sandton area.

