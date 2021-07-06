CEOs go ‘cloud native’ to create stability

There is perception of an open organisation being one of chaos, a free for all, when in fact it’s a very ordered structure that gives people and ideas the breathing space to grow.

By Dion Harvey, regional GM: sub-Saharan Africa at Red Hat

The open organisation is as much of an ethos as it is a management strategy. It involves everyone throughout the organisation from the ground-up, bringing them together to achieve common goals and deliver successful business outcomes.

It’s a model built on participation, mutual trust and respect. It creates an open environment where the CEO and the leadership team encourage debate at all levels of the organisation. This allows the CEO to gain valuable insights and make informed decisions that will positively affect the business and the people and processes that run it. Inevitably, technology plays an integral role in driving those processes and supporting the business at large.

Moving Forward at a Faster Pace

Forward thinking CEOs have always understood that technology and culture are inextricably linked. However, introducing new technologies and ideas into a large organisation can be challenging. Problems may occur at a technical level because of integration difficulties. Or at a cultural level because of resistance from the end users the technology was intended for in the first place.

In an open, or more inclusive, organisation these issues are typically addressed before a new technology or idea has been fully implemented. They can be avoided by involving technical teams and business stakeholders in the decision-making process to get their buy-in and agree on an approach that suits everyone.

What’s more, new initiatives can be rolled out gradually, providing the opportunity to test their effectiveness and iron out any problems before they’re implemented at scale. Despite the phased rollout, this process allows businesses to trial and implement new cloud-native applications and services very quickly. Which is vital at a time when large corporate organisations are adapting to changing Covid-19 conditions and disruption in the marketplace.

The CEOs leading the more open and inclusive organisations have been able to transform their businesses much faster. They’ve been able to take full advantage of the agility that hybrid cloud offers and accelerate the transition to becoming cloud-native organisations.

Most companies believed it would take them years to transform themselves into a fully-fledged cloud-native organisation, but in the wake of the pandemic they were able to support remote working on an unprecedented scale. Businesses discovered they could overcome massive technical, organisational and logistical hurdles in a matter of weeks by deploying a cloud-based distributed infrastructure. Central to many of these infrastructures is a hybrid cloud architecture comprising enterprise servers, data centres, private and public cloud platforms, which supports cloud-native applications.

Here at Red Hat, we’ve moved to a 98% remote workforce and have seen improvements in overall productivity, collaboration and have even seen in transparency between employees and senior leadership, says Dion Harvey, General Manager at Red Hat Sub Saharan Africa.

Embracing an Open Source Infrastructure

The open organisation is more applicable to the cloud-native model. The CEO and the leadership team have access to the correct data they need to source the technologies that will best suit business requirements. They also have the backing of the business, so they will have greater confidence when setting new directives, or introducing new processes or applications, knowing there will be a positive response from across the organisation. This is advantageous on a number of levels.

For a start, the organisation will invariably already have an open source framework in place that enables them to adopt cloud-native solutions, quickly and easily. When the hyperscalers started developing their digital propositions they built them on cloud-based architectures. While some of the more established enterprise businesses have been quick to catch-up, they are still dependent on legacy infrastructure that can’t be switched off overnight. Legacy systems still have crucial roles to play in supporting core processes. They need to be maintained, and gradually updated or replaced, without any detriment to the running of the business.

The open organisation is well placed to manage the modernisation of the business. It can strike a careful balance between maintaining and upgrading vital legacy systems in order to keep the lights on, while also driving innovation with the introduction of exciting new cloud-native applications and services.

This allows them to continue releasing new software and applications to support the core business and extend reach into new virtual and geographic markets. This is facilitated by Kubernetes, an open source software project that enables in-house developers to automate the management of huge numbers of containerised applications. All of these efforts combined have freed up the time and resource needed to develop the new killer app that will take the consumer market by storm, or design the business process that will streamline operations, drive efficiencies and cost savings.

Becoming an Open Source CEO

The role of the enterprise CEO is a careful balancing act. They must be focused on driving the business forward, while also maintaining a strong awareness of the competitive landscape and any societal, economic and political issues that may affect its performance.

The large majority of businesses are still running operations remotely. Despite this, they are preparing for the day they’ll be able to return people to the workplace. The future is still uncertain, and businesses need to be prepared for every eventuality. Open organisations have shown their confidence in open source and it has demonstrated its value by underpinning hybrid cloud strategies at a time when businesses needed a resilient and flexible infrastructure.

Digital strategy is intrinsically linked to the performance of the business. Enterprise software is no longer just the domain of the IT department. Management is sanctioning new software and expertise to address specific business requirements. With greater visibility of digital operations CEOs can look to reduce dependencies on closed and proprietary software that restricts growth opportunities.

They can continue to invest in open source methodologies and technologies that offer greater freedom and flexibility. This will allow them to adopt a ‘fail fast and fail often’ approach that speeds up innovation.

Open source gives CEOs a framework to transform the culture of the organisation and rebuild it from the bottom-up. Creating an environment that promotes collaboration and encourages ideas. Where a highly skilled and motivated workforce can contribute to the development of a sustainable digital strategy. A strategy that will ensure the business continues to adapt and improve, even in the face of economic uncertainty.