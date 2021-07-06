Contribute to SA’s ICT skills survey

The impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on ICT skills is expected to be revealed by the 2021 ICT Skills Survey carried out by the IITPSA and Wits University’s Joburg Centre for Software Engineering (JCSE), which has gone live for the first time since 2019.

The 2021 ICT Skills Survey will look into questions such as how the pandemic has impacted the skills landscape? Do we have sufficient cloud and security skills? Which areas of development have come to the fore? And have areas such as IoT, AI and RPA been side-lined by more urgent priorities? With remote work now so widely accepted, will borderless workforces offer new opportunities for South African companies and employees?

The 2021 ICT Skills Survey will help inform practitioners and employers about the skills in demand now and into the future.

The JCSE and the IITPSA is encouraging all IT professionals to register and participate in the survey before 30 July:

To contribute to the survey, please participate here