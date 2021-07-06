Devops at Finit Select Staffing

DevOps Engineer

KEY PERFORMANCE AREAS

General

We are looking for an experienced and enthusiastic DevOps Engineer. As our new DevOps

Engineer, you will responsible for the specification, documentation and implementation of new

projects and features. In addition, you will be developing new features and writing scripts for

automation

Research new technologies that will improve efficiency and effectiveness

Implement highly scalable applications

Integrate infrastructure builds with application deployment processes

Analyse, design, and evaluate automation scripts and systems

Use Kubernetes and Docker to orchestrate solutions

Build independent web-based tools, microservices and solutions

Use AWS to build and maintain cloud-based solutions

Write scripts and automation using Perl/Python/Groovy/Java/Bash

Configure and manage data sources like MySQL, Elasticsearch, CockroachDB, Kafka,

Grafana, Loki, Citus Data etc

Grafana, Loki, Citus Data etc Understand how various systems work

Understand how IT operations are managed

Manage source control and building pipelines using Azure DevOps and GIT.

Analyse current technology utilized within the company and develop steps and

processes to improve and expand upon them

processes to improve and expand upon them Establish milestones for necessary contributions from departments and develop

processes to facilitate their collaboration

processes to facilitate their collaboration Assist other departments in creating practical demonstrations of proposed solutions and

demonstrating them to other members of the team

demonstrating them to other members of the team Provide detailed specifications for proposed solutions including materials, manpower

and time required

and time required Provide clear goals for all areas of a project and develop steps to oversee their timely

execution

execution Work closely with others within the company to maintain hardware and software

needed for projects to be completed efficiently

needed for projects to be completed efficiently Mentor and train others throughout the company and seek to continually improve

processes companywide

processes companywide Work alongside project management teams to successfully monitor progress and implementation of initiatives

COMPETENCIES

Qualifications

Qualifications Degree in Computer Science, Engineering or a related subject

Specific Skills (Technical):

Knowledge of C#/.Net/ based languages is a benefit.

Sense of ownership and pride in your performance and its impact on the company’s success

Critical thinker and problem-solving skills

Team player

Good time-management skills

Good verbal and written communication skills

Strong collaborative team player skills and the ability to work independently

Experience

? 5 years of DevOps experience

? 3 years of experience in managing Linux based infrastructure

? 3 years of hands-on experience with at least one of those years in a scripting language

? 2 years of hands-on experience with Azure DevOps, CI and CD.

? 2 years of hands-on experience with AWS and Kubernetes and Docker.

The successful applicant must:

? Be fluent in spoken and written English

? Have a strong attention to detail and accuracy

? Have strong planning, organizing and time management skills

? Be able to work independently as well as be a team player

? Be able to multi-task effectively

? Have strong communication and interpersonal skills

? Be self-motivated, by taking an interest in the job, and obtaining satisfaction from the achievement of a job well done

Desired Skills:

C#/.Net/

5 years of DevOps experience

3 years of experience in managing Linux based infrastructure

3 years of hands-on experience with at least one of those years in a scripting language

Azure DevOps

CI and CD.

2 years of hands-on experience with AWS and Kubernetes and Docker.

DevOps Engineering

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position