Devops at Finit Select Staffing

DevOps Engineer
KEY PERFORMANCE AREAS
General
We are looking for an experienced and enthusiastic DevOps Engineer. As our new DevOps
Engineer, you will responsible for the specification, documentation and implementation of new
projects and features. In addition, you will be developing new features and writing scripts for
automation
- Research new technologies that will improve efficiency and effectiveness
- Implement highly scalable applications
- Integrate infrastructure builds with application deployment processes
- Analyse, design, and evaluate automation scripts and systems
- Use Kubernetes and Docker to orchestrate solutions
- Build independent web-based tools, microservices and solutions
- Use AWS to build and maintain cloud-based solutions
- Write scripts and automation using Perl/Python/Groovy/Java/Bash
- Configure and manage data sources like MySQL, Elasticsearch, CockroachDB, Kafka,
Grafana, Loki, Citus Data etc
- Understand how various systems work
- Understand how IT operations are managed
- Manage source control and building pipelines using Azure DevOps and GIT.
- Analyse current technology utilized within the company and develop steps and
processes to improve and expand upon them
- Establish milestones for necessary contributions from departments and develop
processes to facilitate their collaboration
- Assist other departments in creating practical demonstrations of proposed solutions and
demonstrating them to other members of the team
- Provide detailed specifications for proposed solutions including materials, manpower
and time required
- Provide clear goals for all areas of a project and develop steps to oversee their timely
execution
- Work closely with others within the company to maintain hardware and software
needed for projects to be completed efficiently
- Mentor and train others throughout the company and seek to continually improve
processes companywide
- Work alongside project management teams to successfully monitor progress and implementation of initiatives
- COMPETENCIES
Qualifications
- Degree in Computer Science, Engineering or a related subject
- Specific Skills (Technical):
- Knowledge of C#/.Net/ based languages is a benefit.
- Sense of ownership and pride in your performance and its impact on the company’s success
- Critical thinker and problem-solving skills
- Team player
- Good time-management skills
- Good verbal and written communication skills
- Strong collaborative team player skills and the ability to work independently
- Experience
- ? 5 years of DevOps experience
- ? 3 years of experience in managing Linux based infrastructure
- ? 3 years of hands-on experience with at least one of those years in a scripting language
- ? 2 years of hands-on experience with Azure DevOps, CI and CD.
- ? 2 years of hands-on experience with AWS and Kubernetes and Docker.
The successful applicant must:
? Be fluent in spoken and written English
? Have a strong attention to detail and accuracy
? Have strong planning, organizing and time management skills
? Be able to work independently as well as be a team player
? Be able to multi-task effectively
? Have strong communication and interpersonal skills
? Be self-motivated, by taking an interest in the job, and obtaining satisfaction from the achievement of a job well done
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree