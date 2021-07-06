DevOps Engineer at Ithemba Labs (Gauteng)

iThemba LABS seeks to appoint DevOps Engineer to develop and maintain servers (Windows & Linux). Performing system administration and automation tasks. Provision of desktop support to staff and users. Support and development of data acquisition and analysis software for research staff and users. Support and development of accelerator control and analysis software for the Tandem and AMS (TAMS) Laboratory, Johannesburg and other applications. Implementation of data-base for TAMS and SI analyses
Minimum requirements:
- BTech / BSc Computer Science or Equivalent
- Two-year’s experience in server and network administration.
- Two-year’s experience in low-level embedded system programming in C or C++
The following experience and qualification will be an advantage:
- Prior experience using Linux/Unix
- Root
- Python programming
- Relational database programming
- MCSA or MSCE
- CCNA
Skills & attributes:
- Ability to work independently and as part of a team
- Ability to work with and support users from different institutions – local, national and international
- Willingness to mentor and develop interns
Competencies:
- Programming/Software development
- Systems integration
- Application support
- IT Operations
- Technical Advice and Guidance
Duties will include but are not limited to:
- Support and development of data acquisition and analysis C/C++ Linux based software for research staff and users
- Support and development of accelerator control and analysis Linux based software for TAMS and other applications
- Implementation and support of data-base on Linux platforms
- Network support and administration
- Server support and administration
- Desktop support and administration as required
Desired Skills:
- Willingness to respond to IT needs as required
- Technical Drawing
- Software Support
About The Employer:
iThemba LABS is Africa’s leading research facility for accelerator basedscience that is committed to advance knowledge, transforming lives and,inspiring the nation through probing fundamental structure and the origins ofmatter; Advancing the understanding of condensed matter; Impacting the Societalneed through provision for the health and environmental sector