Dimension Data achieves VMware Cloud Verified status

Dimension Data has achieved VMware Cloud Verified status, extending the VMware support it offers clients who are strategically digitalising their operations and need to manage and optimise networks.

“As a VMware Cloud Verified partner, we provide clients access to the full range of VMware Cloud infrastructure capabilities and services worldwide,” says Kyle Stanton, go to market executive: intelligent infrastructure at Dimension Data. “An extension of our successful cloud business, the certification is testament to our ability to deliver expert support in cloud-native SaaS solutions across private, public, and hybrid clouds. This translates into immediate customer value as clients can fully realise the potential of cloud verified services such as VMware Cloud Director, vSphere, vSAN, and NSX. Further, it offers them security by way of a trusted partner they have worked with for years, and consistency in moving cloud services onto a platform they already know and use in their business.”

As organisations continue to migrate from legacy infrastructure, investing in cloud and SaaS solutions, there are several considerations to take into account: modern infrastructure has to be secure, agile, and automated, ensuring consistent user experience in a transforming cloud-first and edge computing environment. This puts pressure on organisations to invest in solutions that are not just capable of meeting their needs today, but the changing needs of tomorrow.

“This complexity is affecting the organisation’s ability to streamline costs and efficiencies,” says Stanton. “Companies want lower costs, less complexity, more security and ease of compliance. Often they feel that cloud is doing the opposite. With the right partnerships and planning, organisations can fine-tune costs, security, infrastructure and investment to achieve a far more cohesive cloud balance. This is how our clients can derive value from this certification.”

With this certification, Dimension Data continues to provide the capabilities, automation and emergent innovation required to fully realise an organisation’s cloud potential. It also enables customers to have a single point of contact for the modernisation of legacy infrastructure, hybrid cloud optimisation, cost-optimisation, and data management and compliance.

“Partners like Dimension Data who are VMware Cloud Verified provide their customers with complete and advanced VMware Cloud technologies, along with interoperability across clouds,” says Lee Syse, senior cloud solutions architect: cloud providers sub-Saharan Africa at VMware. “Cloud Verified services delivered by VMware Cloud Providers can provide the efficiency, agility and reliability inherent in cloud computing that are much sought after by business today. We look forward to supporting Dimension Data as it empowers organisations with a simple and flexible path to the cloud.”