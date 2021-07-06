Embedded Developer at Finit Select Staffing

Job Title: Embedded Developer

KEY PERFORMANCE AREAS

General

? Collaborate with cross-functional teams to define, design, and build new features and

updates

? Be able to prioritize and work to tight deadlines

? Must be able to work independently as well as a team player

? Be able to communicate with other team members, share knowledge, share resources,

seek assistance

? Rigorous code testing for security, robustness, including edge cases, usability,

performance and general reliability

? Bug fixing and improving software security, performance, quality, and responsiveness

? Continuously discover, evaluate, and implement new technologies to maintain code

quality, organization, automatization and maximize development efficiency

COMPETENCIES

Qualifications

? Grade 12 & Degree

? BEng Electrical / BSc Computer Science Degree or similar

Specific Skills (Technical):

? Extensive knowledge in C embedded application development

? Knowledge of assembler language

? Knowledge of C++ language

? Knowledge of microcontroller application development and SDKs and IDEs

? Knowledge of embedded hardware

? Optional: Hardware design and manufacturing design

? Optional: Smartcard software development in any language

? Optional: Cryptography and embedded security knowledge

Experience

? Minimum 2-years experience

The successful applicant must:

? Be fluent in spoken and written English

? Have a strong attention to detail and accuracy

? Have strong planning, organizing and time management skills

? Be able to work independently as well as be a team player

? Be able to multi-task effectively

? Have strong communication and interpersonal skills

? Be self-motivated, by taking an interest in the job, and obtaining satisfaction from the achievement of a job well done

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

