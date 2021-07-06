Embedded Developer at Finit Select Staffing

Jul 6, 2021

Job Title: Embedded Developer

KEY PERFORMANCE AREAS
General
? Collaborate with cross-functional teams to define, design, and build new features and
updates
? Be able to prioritize and work to tight deadlines
? Must be able to work independently as well as a team player
? Be able to communicate with other team members, share knowledge, share resources,
seek assistance
? Rigorous code testing for security, robustness, including edge cases, usability,
performance and general reliability
? Bug fixing and improving software security, performance, quality, and responsiveness
? Continuously discover, evaluate, and implement new technologies to maintain code
quality, organization, automatization and maximize development efficiency

COMPETENCIES
Qualifications
? Grade 12 & Degree
? BEng Electrical / BSc Computer Science Degree or similar
Specific Skills (Technical):
? Extensive knowledge in C embedded application development
? Knowledge of assembler language
? Knowledge of C++ language
? Knowledge of microcontroller application development and SDKs and IDEs
? Knowledge of embedded hardware
? Optional: Hardware design and manufacturing design
? Optional: Smartcard software development in any language
? Optional: Cryptography and embedded security knowledge

Experience
? Minimum 2-years experience

The successful applicant must:
? Be fluent in spoken and written English
? Have a strong attention to detail and accuracy
? Have strong planning, organizing and time management skills
? Be able to work independently as well as be a team player
? Be able to multi-task effectively
? Have strong communication and interpersonal skills
? Be self-motivated, by taking an interest in the job, and obtaining satisfaction from the achievement of a job well done

Desired Skills:

Desired Qualification Level:

