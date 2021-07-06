Full stack BI Developer

Role Purpose:

Responsible for designing, developing, testing and implementing End-to-End Business Intelligence solutions including ETL, Data warehousing, Data Modelling and Reports development in a Hybrid environment.

Experience and Qualifications:

At least 3-4 years IT qualification

Microsoft certification (MCSA/MSCE/Azure MCA Related) highly beneficial

At least 3-5 years experience in BI development

Exposure to the full BI development life cycle

SSRS, SSIS and SSAS, MS SQL Server, Azure Cloud Experience beneficial

Power BI QlikView experience to analyse data and report conclusions

Data warehouse development experience

Understanding of insurance / accounting principles will be highly beneficial

Knowledge of building core end-to-end business intelligence solutions

Communication, requirements gathering and interpretation

Intensive troubleshooting knowledge

Development experience with relational database structures, multi-dimensional database, and data warehouse design architecture

Mobile deployment of business intelligence experience is desired

Experience with T-SQL

Must be able to develop, maintain, review and explain data models

Development experience with Microsoft BI stack (SSIS, SSRS, SSAS, SSMS)

Responsibilities and work output:

Develop Data & Analytics solutions using Microsoft Stack technologies including

Microsoft SQL Server 2019 for On-Prem Datawarehouse development

Azure Synapse Analytics for Cloud Data Warehouse Development

Azure Data Factory and SQL Server Integration Services for ETL and ETL Processes

SQL Server Analysis Services for Data Modelling

Power BI for dashboarding and advanced reporting solutions

Participate in the analysis, design, development, troubleshooting and support of the enterprise reporting and analytics platform

Design, construct, test and implement reporting, visualization, and dashboard processes that present reporting at summary level with functionality to drill down into detail

Integrate with diverse source systems (including but not limited to: In-House, Vendor-based, On-prem and Cloud-based, and Office 365)

Work with DevOps team and participate in testing of all database-related changes and application updates

Responsible for the day-to-day database development/administrative tasks which include the development of queries, views, and other database schema objects

Lead role in establishing data management best practices to ensure data accuracy and quality

Maintain data model schema, hierarchy within data warehouse, and reporting systems

Contribute to business continuity documentation through Azure DevOps

Applying database tuning techniques to improve the performance of current solutions

Competencies:

Manage multiple tasks simultaneously and react to problems quickly

Translate concepts and directions into practical solutions

Analytical

Collaborative

Good communication skills

