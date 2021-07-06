IT Field Technician

Reference: SL 50172
Our client is seeking Installation and Support Technicians within the IT/Restaurant (Hospitality) Industry
Duties and Responsibilities:
- Installation of new computer systems and solutions for the hospitality industry.
- Training of customers on installed computer systems and software programs.
- Support, troubleshoot and resolution of call outs relating to installed software programs on customers site.
- Support, troubleshoot and resolution of call outs relating to installed HARDWARE on customers site.
- Programming of software to work in customers environment.
- Finding solutions and adapting software for best use within customer environment.
Minimum Requirements:
- IT qualification is highly recommended (preferably with N+ and A+)
- Windows networking experience
- Must have at least 2 years’ experience in the IT field
- IT Technical Support background (essential)
- Excellent written and verbal English communication skills
- Problem-solving skills
- Must be able to work independently with minimum supervision
- Own reliable vehicle and valid driver’s license (essential)
- Must be willing to work irregular hours and to travel long distances
- Previous hospitality industry experience always great
- Hours not standard 8:00 – 17:00 (eg. Shift hours from 14:00 – 22:00, shifts can be implemented at different starting and end times as well depending on the client requirements) with installations and handholding
- Standby Availability- Week and Weekends
- Travelling/Travelling on short notice
- Installations/Handholding on short notice
- Candidates must be able to work under pressure and handle stressful situations
Preferable:
- MCSA
- MCSE
- Network Administration
- Network Cabling
- Point of Sale Experience
- TCP/IP
- SQL
Candidates needs to be extremely flexible and generally staff that have some hospitality industry background seem to adapt the best.
Should you want to apply for the position, please send through your CV to the following email address and use the reference number for the position as the subject of the email
Email: [Email Address Removed]
