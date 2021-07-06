IT Field Technician

Reference: SL 50172

Our client is seeking Installation and Support Technicians within the IT/Restaurant (Hospitality) Industry

Duties and Responsibilities:

Installation of new computer systems and solutions for the hospitality industry.

Training of customers on installed computer systems and software programs.

Support, troubleshoot and resolution of call outs relating to installed software programs on customers site.

Support, troubleshoot and resolution of call outs relating to installed HARDWARE on customers site.

Programming of software to work in customers environment.

Finding solutions and adapting software for best use within customer environment.

Minimum Requirements:

IT qualification is highly recommended (preferably with N+ and A+)

Windows networking experience

Must have at least 2 years’ experience in the IT field

IT Technical Support background (essential)

Excellent written and verbal English communication skills

Problem-solving skills

Must be able to work independently with minimum supervision

Own reliable vehicle and valid driver’s license (essential)

Must be willing to work irregular hours and to travel long distances

Previous hospitality industry experience always great

Hours not standard 8:00 – 17:00 (eg. Shift hours from 14:00 – 22:00, shifts can be implemented at different starting and end times as well depending on the client requirements) with installations and handholding

Standby Availability- Week and Weekends

Travelling/Travelling on short notice

Installations/Handholding on short notice

Candidates must be able to work under pressure and handle stressful situations

Preferable:

MCSA

MCSE

Network Administration

Network Cabling

Point of Sale Experience

TCP/IP

SQL

Candidates needs to be extremely flexible and generally staff that have some hospitality industry background seem to adapt the best.

Should you want to apply for the position, please send through your CV to the following email address and use the reference number for the position as the subject of the email

Email: [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

N+

A+

MCSA

MCSE

Point of Sale Experience

SQL

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

