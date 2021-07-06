Java Developer at BOSS Professional Services

SA Citizens Only please:

Our Client is looking for Java EE or J2EE (the Enterprise version of java). Plain Java is not enough for the development and support of Web services. REST API’s can be developed in different ways, but Eclipse with J2EE experience is what they are looking for.

Job Purpose:

Partners and consults with the business and technology teams to develop basic to complex code for client software solutions. Provides expert advice for the design, creation and delivery of routine to complex program specifications for code development and support on multiple, complex projects and issues with an in-depth understanding of the application and/or area as it relates to assigned projects and provides advice on how functional areas interact.

Output/Core Tasks:

Works on complex issues where analysis of situations or data requires an in-depth evaluation of variable factors.

Analysis of change requests received for own systems and interfaces with other systems

Analysis and documentation of changes required to systems (functional and/or technical specifications)

Interpretation of specifications received (includes data models), if applicable

Exercises judgment in selecting methods, techniques and evaluation criteria for obtaining results.

Maintenance of existing programs according to change requests

Development of new programs according to change requests

Testing of own programs to ensure correctness and testing of interfaces to other systems

Debugging of programs

Implementation of changes into the production environment, as part of the change management process

Documentation of changes in programs implemented

Updates of data model documentation and functional specifications

Publishing of documentation as required to a central point

Problem solving and user assistance for own systems supported (functional, not technical)

Provision of hands-on training for own system and changes being implemented

Provision of standby time / support over week-ends and at year-end

Provision of batch support and standby on a daily basis

Immediate correction of errors / bugs in production (No “force complete” as corrections must be during the batch window.)

Support and assistance with DRP(Disaster Recovery Process)

Management of own time and delivery of tasks according to deadlines

Network with key contacts outside own area of expertise

Knowledge and understanding of :

J2EE (Java Enterprise Edition)

Knowledge of Insurance frameworks IAA and ACORD

Knowledge of modern enterprise integration architectures, patterns, technologies, platforms and integration delivery styles

SOA and API analysis and design

Some Knowledge around structuring of APIs e.g SOAP, and REST

REST and JAX-RS knowledge

Solid API design knowledge is a benefit, for example:

How to use HTTP methods

How to design the API resources

API JWT security

ORM knowledge with JPA for data access and persistence

Spring Boot knowledge

Using Jdbc for DB2 database integration.

Consuming DB2 Stored procedures from Java web service.

Relational database DB2 database

Experience:

Minimum 5 years IT experience using J2EE, SOAP, Web Services, DB2(or other DB), Application Server technology, Stored procedures and JDBC for DB2 integration in large enterprise applications.

Development of SOAP Web services (SOAP – Simple Object Access Protocol)

Using Eclipse Enterprise IDE, or IBM’s Rational Application Developer (RAD)

Experience with Web services that integrates to mainframe via IMS transaction (IMS connect)

Websphere Application server knowledge a huge PLUS.

SQL (Structured Query Language)

Experience working with a Relational database preferably DB2

Expert-level experience of XML, WSDL, XSD schemas and JSON. Knowledge of JSON schema

Experience in designing and implementing REST APIs and be familiar with design tools e.g. SwaggerEditor, Postman, Stoplight etc.

Experience in exposing APIs using API gateway or API portal.

Practitioner-level experience in web service and API modelling and testing tools

Any relevant experience in IT Systems Analysis

Experience in Microservices architecture

Experience with SOAP – WSDL, WS-Security, XML Schema, JAXB

Designing and architecting Java applications

Spring Boot knowledge

Build and dependency tools, such as Maven and Gradle

Containerisation with Docker and Kubernetes will be an advantage

Experience with DevOps concepts such as CI/CD, and using tools like Bitbucket etc.

Working with financial systems

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

The specific business cluster of this Financial Services Giant is responsible for the retail business in South Africa. The cluster business provides clients across different market segments (entry-level, middle-income, affluent, professional market and business owners) with a comprehensive range of appropriate and competitive financial solutions. These include traditional life insurance risk and savings products, investment, retirement, health and fiduciary services. Designed to facilitate long-term wealth creation, protection and niche financing, these solutions are engineered around client needs.

As Wealthsmiths we believe in creating and cultivating a positive, energised working environment that gives you every opportunity to achieve success. The business is committed to transformation and embracing diversity. This commitment is what drives us to achieve a diverse workplace with employment equity as a key goal to create an inclusive workforce, representative of the demographics of our society as well as people with disabilities.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Pension

Sick Leave

Annual Leave

