Pinnacle introduces Cybersecurity Solutions

Leading ICT distributor Pinnacle is excited to introduce the launch of their new Cybersecurity division – Cybersecurity Solutions.

The launch of Pinnacle’s cybersecurity offering comes as digital transformation for many organisations is still very much on-going, despite being catapulted into operating remotely and digitally throughout the last 12 months.

Businesses big or small, should not be left exposed and vulnerable to cyber threats and attacks, instead we should plan for that eventuality. It’s like an insurance plan on your company data. You do not want to be caught without it. It is said that there are two types of cybersecurity customers; those who have had a security breach and those who are still going to have a security breach.

All entities must ensure compliance by 1 July 2021 for South Africa’s data protection law, POPIA, and tying into this is the Cybercrime and Cybersecurity Bill. The Bill is set to address cybercrime and cybersecurity in South Africa and introduce several provisions aimed at protecting data subjects from data breaches. This Bill and POPIA will, in collaboration, broaden the South African legislative framework relating to data protection and privacy, and bring South Africa in line with the international guidelines.

After spending numerous months investigating the market to find industry-leading brands that are affordable but do not compromise on the highest level of cybersecurity, the Pinnacle Enterprise team (known as Pinnes) were extremely pleased to not only find one, but three exceptional vendors to bring to the local market.

COMODO

The Comodo Cybersecurity platform enables customers to protect their systems and data against even military-grade threats, including zero-day attacks. Based in Clifton, New Jersey, Comodo Cybersecurity has a 20-year history of protecting the most sensitive data for both businesses and consumers globally. Being the leading platform in cloud-based cybersecurity, Comodo provides clients with Active Breach Protection in a single platform, this covers Endpoint Security, Managed Detection & Responses, and Network Security.

“Our partners and channel form part of our DNA. Comodo prides itself on being partner focused and we are very excited to embark on a new distribution partnership with a reputable company like Pinnacle.” – Joe Jaghab, Head of Partnerships, Comodo

GUARDICORE

A segmentation company that has been disrupting the legacy firewall market by encouraging users to switch to a more agile, cost-effective, and secure segmentation solution – Guardicore CentraTM. Guardicore believe in moving users away from outdated firewall solutions to more software-based segmentations for three main reasons.

Speed: Guardicore CentraTM provides speeds up to 20x faster than legacy firewalls.

Risk: Guardicore CentraTM reduces risk by up to 99% through eliminating lateral movement.

Cost: Guardicore CentraTM lowers cost by up to 85% through eliminating firewall hardware upgrades and operating expenses.

STORMSHIELD

As a pioneer in the cybersecurity world for close to 20 years, Stormshield’s solutions are designed to anticipate threats and attacks rather than just preventing them from happening. Offering users a multi-layer collaborative security approach by providing product ranges which interact with one another to raise the security level of IT, OT, and Cloud.

Stormshield offer their expertise in three complementary product ranges for seamless security:

Protection for industrial and IT networks (Stormshield Network Security)

Protection for servers and workstations (Stormshield Endpoint Security)

Protection for data (Stormshield Data Security)

“Ensuring your company and your clients are protected from cyber-attacks has become increasingly important over the last few years as one hacker could affect the lives of millions. As a leading ICT distributor, Pinnacle is committed to providing our customers with peace of mind when it comes to protecting their data. Pinnacle is constantly growing and evolving, and we are looking forward to seeing where Cybersecurity Solutions will take us.” – Gerhard Gouws, Managing Executive, Pinnacle Enterprise Solutions.

For Cybersecurity related queries, contact cybersecurity@pinnacle.co.za