Project Manager

Our Client is looking for a dynamic Project Manager

Qualifications & Experience:

B.Tech. Construction, BSc. Construction Management, Engineering (Building, Civil, Mechanical or Electrical).

Professional Registration with recognized Project Management or Engineering Association will be advantageous

Matric (Senior Certificate)

Valid SA Drivers License

3 5 years related experience, and sound knowledge of project management principles

Project Management Principles

Financial Management

Customer Relationship Management

Project Management

Risk Management

Building Regulations

Related Project Management Software

MS Word, MS Excel, MS Powerpoint, MS Project and MS Outlook (Intermediate skill level), SAP knowledge

OHS Act, ISO 9001 Quality Management and Risk Management Systems

The right person must have the following competencies:

Result Orientation

Tolerance for Stress

Proactivity

Delegating

Motivating Others

Managing Through System

Basic Management Skills

Customer Orientation

Problem Solving

Business Acumen

Teamwork and Partnering

Interpersonal Skills

Conflict Management

Relationship Building

PM is responsible to ensure that the entire project team including all other disciplines adhere to and deliver the Projects to strict time, quality and cost benchmarks including identifying, prioritizing, planning, authorizing, coordinating, managing, controlling, implementation and closing of projects, programs and other related work to achieve specific Project and Business Case Objectives.

Project Management is primarily concerned with doing projects right, driving project execution and delivery and managing the internal stakeholder relationship.

The PM is a position for self-managed individual that has to balance the needs of the Customer in terms of project delivery. This role requires the individual to lead the Project team and manage the Project deliverables.

Customer

Manage and maintain customer relations by the successful delivery of Projects as well as providing continuous feedback and reporting

Manage and maintain internal relations and engagements with the various work streams for the successful delivery and execution of Projects.

Delivery of Projects to agreed SLAs

Identify and satisfy customer requirements and needs

Identify opportunities to delivery projects to meet unrealised and unstated needs

Deliver Projects according to customers specifications and timelines

Financial

Manage all projects in accordance with the project and fee budget

Compilation of and adherence to departmental and regional budgets

Ensure that Projects are delivered in accordance with agreed spend plans

Accurate cash flow management and forecasting of projects. (Ensure balance of expenses with actual expenses)

Ensure projects are closed financially

Business Processes

Adherence and implementation of all relevant Project Management and Business processes

Identification and implementation of value improvement in current policies, procedures and processes

Generated reports and communication via various systems

Resource Management

Adherence to all SHE, Quality and Risk Management processes

Learning and growth

Self-development

