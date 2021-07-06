Our Client is looking for a dynamic Project Manager
Qualifications & Experience:
- B.Tech. Construction, BSc. Construction Management, Engineering (Building, Civil, Mechanical or Electrical).
- Professional Registration with recognized Project Management or Engineering Association will be advantageous
- Matric (Senior Certificate)
- Valid SA Drivers License
- 3 5 years related experience, and sound knowledge of project management principles
- Project Management Principles
- Financial Management
- Customer Relationship Management
- Project Management
- Risk Management
- Building Regulations
Related Project Management Software
- MS Word, MS Excel, MS Powerpoint, MS Project and MS Outlook (Intermediate skill level), SAP knowledge
- OHS Act, ISO 9001 Quality Management and Risk Management Systems
The right person must have the following competencies:
- Result Orientation
- Tolerance for Stress
- Proactivity
- Delegating
- Motivating Others
- Managing Through System
- Basic Management Skills
- Customer Orientation
- Problem Solving
- Business Acumen
- Teamwork and Partnering
- Interpersonal Skills
- Conflict Management
- Relationship Building
PM is responsible to ensure that the entire project team including all other disciplines adhere to and deliver the Projects to strict time, quality and cost benchmarks including identifying, prioritizing, planning, authorizing, coordinating, managing, controlling, implementation and closing of projects, programs and other related work to achieve specific Project and Business Case Objectives.
Project Management is primarily concerned with doing projects right, driving project execution and delivery and managing the internal stakeholder relationship.
The PM is a position for self-managed individual that has to balance the needs of the Customer in terms of project delivery. This role requires the individual to lead the Project team and manage the Project deliverables.
Customer
- Manage and maintain customer relations by the successful delivery of Projects as well as providing continuous feedback and reporting
- Manage and maintain internal relations and engagements with the various work streams for the successful delivery and execution of Projects.
- Delivery of Projects to agreed SLAs
- Identify and satisfy customer requirements and needs
- Identify opportunities to delivery projects to meet unrealised and unstated needs
- Deliver Projects according to customers specifications and timelines
Financial
- Manage all projects in accordance with the project and fee budget
- Compilation of and adherence to departmental and regional budgets
- Ensure that Projects are delivered in accordance with agreed spend plans
- Accurate cash flow management and forecasting of projects. (Ensure balance of expenses with actual expenses)
- Ensure projects are closed financially
Business Processes
- Adherence and implementation of all relevant Project Management and Business processes
- Identification and implementation of value improvement in current policies, procedures and processes
- Generated reports and communication via various systems
- Resource Management
- Adherence to all SHE, Quality and Risk Management processes
Learning and growth
- Self-development