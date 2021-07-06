Description:
Our client within the Financial Insurance space is looking for a full cycle Senior Java Developer. In depth Java version 8 or later, Spring framework.
Communication skills and ability to interpret and convey technical concepts.
Our client within the Financial Insurance space is looking for a full cycle Senior Business Analyst.
Qualifications/Knowledge:
Minimum: BCom, B.Eng., BSC Eng., BSC Informatics or related degree.
3 – 5 years’ experience in programming.
Familiar with one or more programming languages as appropriate for the specific requirements of the department related to the field.
System Design experience advantageous
Desired Skills:
- SOAP
- JUnit
- Spring MVC
- Spring Framework
- Camel
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Banking
- 1 to 2 years Software Development