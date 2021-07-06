Senior Java Developer

Jul 6, 2021

Description:
Our client within the Financial Insurance space is looking for a full cycle Senior Java Developer. In depth Java version 8 or later, Spring framework.
Communication skills and ability to interpret and convey technical concepts.
Our client within the Financial Insurance space is looking for a full cycle Senior Business Analyst.

Qualifications/Knowledge:
Minimum: BCom, B.Eng., BSC Eng., BSC Informatics or related degree.
3 – 5 years’ experience in programming.
Familiar with one or more programming languages as appropriate for the specific requirements of the department related to the field.
System Design experience advantageous

Desired Skills:

  • SOAP
  • JUnit
  • Spring MVC
  • Spring Framework
  • Camel

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years Banking
  • 1 to 2 years Software Development

Learn more/Apply for this position