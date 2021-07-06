Senior Java Developer

Description:

Our client within the Financial Insurance space is looking for a full cycle Senior Java Developer. In depth Java version 8 or later, Spring framework.

Communication skills and ability to interpret and convey technical concepts.

Qualifications/Knowledge:

Minimum: BCom, B.Eng., BSC Eng., BSC Informatics or related degree.

3 – 5 years’ experience in programming.

Familiar with one or more programming languages as appropriate for the specific requirements of the department related to the field.

System Design experience advantageous

Desired Skills:

SOAP

JUnit

Spring MVC

Spring Framework

Camel

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Banking

1 to 2 years Software Development

