Senior.NET Engineer (NovoFX)

Jul 6, 2021

Job Description:

Apply critical thinking & problem solving skills to contribute to all phases of the development lifecycle & quickly produce well-organised, optimized, and documented source code to deliver high-performing, scalable, enterprise-grade applications

Min 5 year experience in related field.

Skills:

  • .NET Framework
  • .NET Core (beneficial but optional)
  • SQL in general
  • Build server exposure (not required to know how to set one up but required to know why its important and how to interact with one)
  • AWS (beneficial but optional)
  • Seasoned developer to assist with progressing work in this portfolio and who can build fast enough and take on lead in work
  • The candidate will work on a critical project with a large book and a lot of innovative work coming through

