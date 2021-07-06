Senior.NET Engineer (NovoFX)

Job Description:

Apply critical thinking & problem solving skills to contribute to all phases of the development lifecycle & quickly produce well-organised, optimized, and documented source code to deliver high-performing, scalable, enterprise-grade applications

Min 5 year experience in related field.

Skills:

.NET Framework

.NET Core (beneficial but optional)

SQL in general

Build server exposure (not required to know how to set one up but required to know why its important and how to interact with one)

AWS (beneficial but optional)

Seasoned developer to assist with progressing work in this portfolio and who can build fast enough and take on lead in work

The candidate will work on a critical project with a large book and a lot of innovative work coming through

Learn more/Apply for this position