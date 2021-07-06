Senior.NET Engineer (NovoFX)

Job Description:
Apply critical thinking & problem solving skills to contribute to all phases of the development lifecycle & quickly produce well-organised, optimized, and documented source code to deliver high-performing, scalable, enterprise-grade applications
Min 5 year experience in related field.
Skills:
- .NET Framework
- .NET Core (beneficial but optional)
- SQL in general
- Build server exposure (not required to know how to set one up but required to know why its important and how to interact with one)
- AWS (beneficial but optional)
- Seasoned developer to assist with progressing work in this portfolio and who can build fast enough and take on lead in work
- The candidate will work on a critical project with a large book and a lot of innovative work coming through