Telviva appoints Antony Russell as CTO

Telviva has announced the appointment of technology industry veteran Antony Russell to the position of chief technology officer.

Russell will be instrumental in the management and continued development of the company’s product portfolio serving both local and international markets.

“Modern businesses face a huge challenge in dealing with the plethora of communications channels that are available out there,” he comments. “Taking a unified communications approach is hugely beneficial for business as it brings synchronicity between voice, video and chat. Combining this with additional context from backend systems means that businesses can provide their customers with contextual, seamless and personalised engagements.”

“We are excited that Tony decided to join the team, he brings with him a wealth of expertise and experience that will enable us to continue to operate a world class service and pursue our international aspirations,” says David Meintjes, CEO of Telviva.