UX/UI Designer (Sketch/Figma) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:The design flair and exceptional visual eye of a talented & forward-thinking UX/UI Designer is wanted by a dynamic Asset Management Specialist to join its team. Your core role will be to design & define user flows, storyboards, wireframes, mockups and prototypes to ensure exceptionally intuitive, smooth and streamlined user experiences. The successful candidate must possess a Web/Graphic Design Degree or Diploma or other suitable design-related tertiary qualification with 3 years experience designing for interactive products including web, mobile & tablet and creating wireframes, prototypes, user journeys, written specs and Information Architecture with a strong understanding of User-Centered Design methodology. You must also have solid UX analysis & design in large-scale Software Dev environments, be familiar with design & software trends from companies like Google, Apple, Microsoft, etc. and your toolset should include Sketch/Figma, Invision, Git, HTML5, JavaScript & CSS. A portfolio of your work will be [URL Removed] UI to the approval of the Product Owner.

Test UX/UI to ensure smooth user experiences.

Be a Design expert.

Independently follow the Design process.

Participate actively in the Scrum process.

Explore alternative methods to solve problems and work more effectively.

REQUIREMENTS:Qualifications –

Web or Graphic Design Degree or Diploma or other relevant design-related tertiary qualification.

Experience/Skills –

3 Years –

Professional experience designing for interactive products, including web, mobile and tablet.

Creating wireframes, prototypes, user journeys, written specifications, and information architecture. Strong understanding of UI design techniques and tools. Solid UX analysis & design experience in large-scale software development environment. Experience in using design tools e.g., Sketch/Figma, Invision and version controls systems e.g., GIT. Familiar with the Design and Software trends/standards from companies like Google, Apple, Microsoft etc. Experience in progressive UX/UI design and/or Product Management experience in software, web and mobile environments. Strong understanding of Information Architecture and User-centred Design methodology. Working in an Agile Software Development team (e.g., SCRUM) to deliver incremental designs. Able to deliver projects within given timelines. Understanding of HTML5, CSS and/or JavaScript. Proven track record of high-quality design as demonstrated by portfolio of work.



ATTRIBUTES:

Ability to solve problems creatively and effectively.

