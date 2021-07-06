Web Developer

Duties:

– Design, Develop, Test and Document Web Applications.

– Design, Develop, Test and Document Mobile Applications (Apple & Android).

– Develop Website Layouts/User Interfaces by using Standard HTML/CSS Practices.

– Develop Website Layouts/User Interfaces using Page Builders:

o WordPress

o Gridbox

– Integrate data from various platforms.

Experience and Qualifications:

– Knowledge of Basic Coding Languages:

o C++

o HTML

o Java

o JavaScript

o Python

o Visual Basic

o C#

o PHP

– Minimum of 2 years in a Developer Role.

– Good knowledge of SEO.

– Good knowledge of APIs.

– Good knowledge of Google Ads.

– Good knowledge of Database Administration (SQL, MySql, MariaDB).

– Knowledge of PowerBi advantageous.

– Drivers license and own transport essential.

Learn more/Apply for this position