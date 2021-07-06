Web Developer

Jul 6, 2021

Duties:

– Design, Develop, Test and Document Web Applications.
– Design, Develop, Test and Document Mobile Applications (Apple & Android).
– Develop Website Layouts/User Interfaces by using Standard HTML/CSS Practices.
– Develop Website Layouts/User Interfaces using Page Builders:

o WordPress
o Gridbox

– Integrate data from various platforms.

Experience and Qualifications:

– Knowledge of Basic Coding Languages:

o C++
o HTML
o Java
o JavaScript
o Python
o Visual Basic
o C#
o PHP

– Minimum of 2 years in a Developer Role.
– Good knowledge of SEO.
– Good knowledge of APIs.
– Good knowledge of Google Ads.
– Good knowledge of Database Administration (SQL, MySql, MariaDB).
– Knowledge of PowerBi advantageous.
– Drivers license and own transport essential.

