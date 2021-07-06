Working from home impacts communication

With the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic many employees suddenly found themselves working from home and with it – flexibility and autonomy, a perk that many had desired for years, becoming an overnight reality.

Helene Vermaak, business director at corporate culture experts The Human Edge, says that findings from a new study by VitalSmarts has found that while working-from-home may have boosted employee satisfaction it has negatively and significantly impacted communication.

Vermaak comments: “With us no longer being physically in one another’s proximity, crucial conversations are festering and not being addressed.”

The study found that participants were more than twice as likely to avoid speaking up about concerns with colleagues and managers virtually than when they worked together in person. This is leading to unresolved issues that will ultimately, if not already, affect employees and the organisation’s bottom-line.

The study found that the top four frustrations that remote employees are experiencing with coworkers and management are:

* Not following through with commitments;

* Making changes to projects unilaterally or without warning;

* Giving half-hearted commitment to their priorities; and

* Not giving warning when they were going to miss a deadline.

“We know that these frustrations are nothing new and existed before the pandemic. But the concern is that before the pandemic 22 percent of respondents said they would let the problem drag on for a few weeks before addressing it. In the past year this figure has doubled – distance is destroying dialogue” says Vermaak.

The study also revealed the top five conversations that employees are struggling to have:

* Poor performance;

* Behaviour concerns or violations;

* Perceived bias and inequities;

* Failure to meet deadlines, budgets, project specs, etc; and

* Concerns about team strategy.

The harmful outcomes, to the company and employees, of not having these crucial conversations are an increase in stress, time wasting, lower morale and lower productivity.

Vermaak says that knowing this enables us to act now and help address the lack in communication resulting from our virtual working environments. The fundamentals of communication may stay the same regardless of whether we are interacting face-to-face or virtually but there are other considerations that should be allowed for when conversing remotely.

She provides six tips for remote conversations:

* Invite dialogue – by asking people and inviting comment we encourage conversation. Silence should not be taken as, consent or agreement as it is often the opposite.

* Don’t assume -make sure that others have understood your communication.

* Over communicate – the more you correspond the more the relationship will strengthen and if misunderstandings occur, they will be easier to resolve as a result.

* Use your voice – an email or a WhatsApp may seem easier and does serve a purpose, but it is not enough to only communicate like this. Turn on your camera when having a virtual meeting and make phone calls.

* Determine what you really want – before raising a concern know what the long-term goal is that you would like to achieve from the discussion, not only for yourself but also for your colleague and organisation.

* Show you care – it is important that during virtual meetings and phone calls you engage in small talk and build personal connections. When addressing an issue explain your motives upfront, making it clear that you care about your colleague and their feelings.

Vermaak says these tips come from the best-selling book and award-winning learning experience, Crucial Conversations. This course enables people to achieve alignment and agreement when the stakes are high, opinions vary, and emotions run strong.

“When employees are given the skills to speak their minds honestly and respectfully and encouraged to do so, whether it be to share a new perspective, raise concerns or ask questions they are more motivated, engaged and productive.”