Business Process Analyst at Africanbank

Manager: Business Process Management

MAIN PURPOSE OF THE JOB

To ensure that strategic and operational business problems are accurately framed, understood, in line with established business analysis and process management practices in order to ensure outcomes meet business requirements

Minimum Education & Minimum Experience

Bachelors Degree

8 – 10 years experience

Must be able to drive issues to resolution

Key Performance Inputs / Activities

Treating Customers Fairly and Compliance

Treating Customers Fairly and Compliance Create and maintain productive relationships with internal and external clients by providing advice and assistance

Create understanding of the ‘real’ versus ‘perceived’ need through experience and expertise while complying with company policies, legislation and regulations

Keep the client informed about progress through written communication, telephone communications, and/or face-to-face meetings

Build a positive image by exceeding client expectations at all times

Treat internal and external customers fairly at all times

Management of Resources

Management of Resources Manage and develop subordinate(s)

Performance management in terms of contracting, reviews and poor performers

Training and development

Employee relations

Manage people efficiencies through leave management, headcount budget, fixed term

contracts, staff movements, secondments, staff utilization

Take appropriate disciplinary measures as required

Facilitate induction of new staff within one month of joining the organization

Manage Changes

Manage Changes Ensure a healthy working relationship between team and all other departments in

terms of system functionality and business processes in the bank. Front and back-end and all processes in between need to be considered.

Ensure the processes and systems used adhere to Industry standards and compliance rules

Provide constant feedback on status of changes to be implemented

Ensure all changes are implemented on time and the operational impact has been

assessed and properly catered for

Project Management

Prepare programme schedules, design execution life cycles, identify and manage

associated risks

Design the standards of quality assurance, review the test results and measure

solution fit

Ensure all changes are signed off as per the timelines agreed with IT

Manage changes to be deployed and ensure that the relevant access has been

allocated to the team to perform tests on the day of the deploy

Establish Operational Excellence

Establish Operational Excellence Conduct systems, processes, policies and procedures analysis and identify failure root

causes and make necessary recommendations

Conduct risk analysis and make necessary recommendations

Review efficiencies of internal procedures and methodologies

Business Change and Innovation

Business Change and Innovation Review existing systems, policies and procedures against legislative requirements and

propose solutions

Assess feasibility and practicality of user requests for changes and establish solution fit

Conduct process analysis, design and propose reengineered process solutions

Research technologies and business concepts to support and enhance corporate

strategy

Design technology and business process solutions

Collaborate with other solution driven process owners as and when required in design and implementation

Prioritization and Escalation

Prioritization and Escalation Ensure that changes are communicated and prioritized within the business as well as the team

Document defects and ensure that critical changes are prioritized and escalated if there are issues

Attend prioritization meetings with IT and the business

Desired Skills:

Business Analysis

Business Process

Conduct risk analysis

process analysis

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Banking

5 to 10 years Business Analysis

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position