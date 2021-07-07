Business Process Analyst at Africanbank

Manager: Business Process Management
MAIN PURPOSE OF THE JOB
To ensure that strategic and operational business problems are accurately framed, understood, in line with established business analysis and process management practices in order to ensure outcomes meet business requirements
Minimum Education & Minimum Experience
- Bachelors Degree
- 8 – 10 years experience
- Must be able to drive issues to resolution
- Key Performance Inputs / Activities
Treating Customers Fairly and Compliance
- Create and maintain productive relationships with internal and external clients by providing advice and assistance
- Create understanding of the ‘real’ versus ‘perceived’ need through experience and expertise while complying with company policies, legislation and regulations
- Keep the client informed about progress through written communication, telephone communications, and/or face-to-face meetings
- Build a positive image by exceeding client expectations at all times
- Treat internal and external customers fairly at all times
Management of Resources
- Manage and develop subordinate(s)
- Performance management in terms of contracting, reviews and poor performers
- Training and development
- Employee relations
- Manage people efficiencies through leave management, headcount budget, fixed term
- contracts, staff movements, secondments, staff utilization
- Take appropriate disciplinary measures as required
- Facilitate induction of new staff within one month of joining the organization
Manage Changes
- Ensure a healthy working relationship between team and all other departments in
- terms of system functionality and business processes in the bank. Front and back-end and all processes in between need to be considered.
- Ensure the processes and systems used adhere to Industry standards and compliance rules
- Provide constant feedback on status of changes to be implemented
- Ensure all changes are implemented on time and the operational impact has been
- assessed and properly catered for
- Project Management
- Prepare programme schedules, design execution life cycles, identify and manage
- associated risks
- Design the standards of quality assurance, review the test results and measure
- solution fit
- Ensure all changes are signed off as per the timelines agreed with IT
- Manage changes to be deployed and ensure that the relevant access has been
- allocated to the team to perform tests on the day of the deploy
Establish Operational Excellence
- Conduct systems, processes, policies and procedures analysis and identify failure root
- causes and make necessary recommendations
- Conduct risk analysis and make necessary recommendations
- Review efficiencies of internal procedures and methodologies
Business Change and Innovation
- Review existing systems, policies and procedures against legislative requirements and
- propose solutions
- Assess feasibility and practicality of user requests for changes and establish solution fit
- Conduct process analysis, design and propose reengineered process solutions
- Research technologies and business concepts to support and enhance corporate
- strategy
- Design technology and business process solutions
- Collaborate with other solution driven process owners as and when required in design and implementation
Prioritization and Escalation
- Ensure that changes are communicated and prioritized within the business as well as the team
- Document defects and ensure that critical changes are prioritized and escalated if there are issues
- Attend prioritization meetings with IT and the business
Desired Skills:
- Business Analysis
- Business Process
- Conduct risk analysis
- process analysis
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Banking
- 5 to 10 years Business Analysis
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree