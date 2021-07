CompTIA members offer help to ransomware victims

CompTIA, the nonprofit association for the information technology (IT) industry and workforce, has announced several actions to help IT companies affected by the ransomware attack that has impacted organisations world-wide.

CompTIA member companies are providing immediate assistance and support to other IT companies and through them, to customers victimised by the ransomware attack that struck on 2 July.

“Within hours of the attack being discovered more than three dozen members of the CompTIA Information Sharing and Analysis Organization (ISAO) offered assistance, including driving or flying to impacted companies to provide additional ‘boots on the ground,’ as well as sharing communications, incident response strategies, technical support and other resources,” says MJ Shoer, senior vice-president and executive director of the CompTIA ISAO.

Building on this immediate effort of peer-to-peer help, CompTIA is forming a Rapid Response Team comprised of internal and member resources that will help any IT firm that is the victim of a cyberattack, regardless of whether they are a CompTIA member.

Additionally, the CompTIA ISAO is providing near real-time updates on the attack in its Cyber Forum, with the information available to the entire industry, not just ISAO members.

“This was a global attack impacting companies around the world, reminding us that we face unprecedented threats from cyberattacks unlike any threat we have collectively faced in the past,” Shoer says. “That is why it is critical that we engage in an active discourse that discourages ‘cyber-shaming’ and encourages public and private organizations to come forward immediately and share as much threat intelligence as possible to limit the damage of these attacks and to ward off future incursions.”

Shoer notes that many industry professionals felt that this attack – classified as a ‘sophisticated supply chain attack’ by the Cybersecurity Infrastructure and Security Agency and the FBI – was inevitable, especially for MSPs. A 2021 CompTIA survey found that 62% of MSPs were very concerned and 30% somewhat concerned about being targeted with cyberattacks.

“Kaseya just holds the unfortunate distinction of being the company attacked, even as they were working on closing down the very vulnerability that the attackers used,” he says “Kaseya is to be commended for their transparency throughout this attack.”

Kaseya is providing regular updates at https://www.kaseya.com/potential-attack-on-kaseya-vsa/.

The CompTIA ISAO works closely with public and private cybersecurity agencies and organizations to help its members raise the cybersecurity awareness of the global tech industry. The community of nearly 1 200 member companies shares best practices, cyber threat intelligence, educational content and more to help address these ever-evolving threats. Communities like the CompTIA ISAO are critical to helping MSPs and MSSPs, large and small to understand the threat landscape and to help them be prepared for attacks, current and future. For complete details on the CompTIA ISAO and the benefits of membership visit https://www.comptiaisao.org/.