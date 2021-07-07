Data Analyst at MH SOLUTIONS

Duties & Responsibilities
- Proactively communicate and collaborate with project team to analyze information needs and functional requirements to deliver the following artefacts as needed:
- Business/functional requirement specification
- Wireframes
- Workflow / process flow diagrams
- Data Model/s
- Strong analytical and critical thinking, using data to inform decisions
- Ensuring that the development and QA teams understand the requirements by attending daily team meetings and initiating functional clarification sessions where needed.
- Be the liaison between the business and the engineering team
- Perform ongoing technical data analysis to identify the root cause of system and data quality issues and translate the findings into technical specifications/solutions for engineering and other relevant teams
Qualifications and Experience:
- A Bachelor’s degree in Information Systems or Computer Science or similar degree
- A minimum of 2 years’ experience in business analysis, product management or a related field
- Experience defining solutions for user facing websites and systems is advantageous
- Experience in data analysis, particularly with large data sets
- Experience in working with mySQL and/or PostgreSQL
- Strong analytical and critical thinking, using data to inform decisions
If you are a match for this position, please REPLY with your CV (updated & detailed) and your current CTC salary per month to [Email Address Removed]
While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not hear back from us within 14 days please consider your application for this particular position unsuccessful.
Desired Skills:
- Data
- Business Analyst
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Data Analysis / Data Warehousing
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
Employer & Job Benefits:
- MH SOLUTIONS