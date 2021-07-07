Data Analyst at MH SOLUTIONS

Duties & Responsibilities

Proactively communicate and collaborate with project team to analyze information needs and functional requirements to deliver the following artefacts as needed:

Business/functional requirement specification

Wireframes

Workflow / process flow diagrams

Data Model/s

Strong analytical and critical thinking, using data to inform decisions

Ensuring that the development and QA teams understand the requirements by attending daily team meetings and initiating functional clarification sessions where needed.

Be the liaison between the business and the engineering team

Perform ongoing technical data analysis to identify the root cause of system and data quality issues and translate the findings into technical specifications/solutions for engineering and other relevant teams

Qualifications and Experience:

A Bachelor’s degree in Information Systems or Computer Science or similar degree

A minimum of 2 years’ experience in business analysis, product management or a related field

Experience defining solutions for user facing websites and systems is advantageous

Experience in data analysis, particularly with large data sets

Experience in working with mySQL and/or PostgreSQL

Strong analytical and critical thinking, using data to inform decisions

If you are a match for this position, please REPLY with your CV (updated & detailed) and your current CTC salary per month to [Email Address Removed]

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not hear back from us within 14 days please consider your application for this particular position unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

Data

Business Analyst

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Data Analysis / Data Warehousing

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Employer & Job Benefits:

MH SOLUTIONS

Learn more/Apply for this position