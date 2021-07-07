Insights Project Manager at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:A dynamic global Data Specialist seeks an ambitious, self-driven & customer-centric Insights Project Manager to tackle complex end-to-end life-cycle projects with international teams. You will be expected to closely manage customer expectations and communication channels to ensure constant and positive alignment while executing projects from inception through to delivery. You will be comfortable managing 100k to 250K + projects or multiple projects that total 500K + (including estimates, schedules, deliverables, budgets and quality of delivery). You must have experience scoping new projects & requirements and understand inter-dependencies of complex programmes of work and understand best practice Project Management. You will also require knowledge of industry standard tools including Budgeting, Scheduling, Team and Task Management & varying [URL Removed] with the Sales and Customer Success teams with new client and existing customers projects.
REQUIREMENTS:
- Knowledge and understanding of best practice Project Management.
- Experience scoping new projects and requirements and understanding inter-dependencies of complex programmes of work.
- Proven experience managing multiple projects/programmes from 100K – 250K.
- Demonstrate a proven experience of managing a multi-disciplined delivery team in a fast-paced environment implementing innovative, interactive and consumer focused solutions.
- Knowledge and experience of industry standard tools including Budgeting, Scheduling, Team and Task Management.
- Knowledge and experience of varying methodologies preferable.
ATTRIBUTES:
- Ability to work and build strong relationships with teams based Globally.
- Able to work well under pressure, with a high degree of flexibility and fluidity and to have an objective focused and positive approach, and be comfortable working independently, be self-motivated and self-driven.
- Possesses good business acumen and sound judgment. Be entrepreneurial, with a collaborative, supportive and team-based approach. Be solutions-focused and eager to provide insight to and receive feedback.
