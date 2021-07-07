IT Systems Administrator

Duties & Responsibilities:

o Looking after users and infrastructure.

o Recording and managing of IT assets in Business.

o Engage with 3rd party vendors for service delivery.

o Action IT Procurement requests.

o Ensure that Governance is applied and followed for all Change Controls.

o Determine network and system requirements.

o Maintain integrity of the network, server deployment and security.

o Assign configuration of authentication and authorisation of directory services.

o First level user support (creating users, resetting passwords, access levels, file interface validation, etc.) across all clients.

o General desktop support: Printing setups. Office and Application support.

o Cloud infrastructure platforms such as AWS and Azure.

o Great communication skills.

o Attention to detail and the ability to interpret concepts.

o Self-starter and pro-active individual.

o Attention to time-management.

o High degree of self-discipline.

o Troubleshooting of computers, physically and remotely.

o Willing to travel.

Experience & Qualification:

– Grade 12

– Degree or technical qualifications from a reputable institute

– 2-3 Years experience

– Microsoft 365 + Azure

– CompTIA Network+ or CCNA

– Working knowledge of MS server or Desktop systems

– Microsoft Active Directory, DNS and DHCP

Learn more/Apply for this position