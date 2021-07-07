IT Systems Administrator

Duties & Responsibilities:
o Looking after users and infrastructure.
o Recording and managing of IT assets in Business.
o Engage with 3rd party vendors for service delivery.
o Action IT Procurement requests.
o Ensure that Governance is applied and followed for all Change Controls.
o Determine network and system requirements.
o Maintain integrity of the network, server deployment and security.
o Assign configuration of authentication and authorisation of directory services.
o First level user support (creating users, resetting passwords, access levels, file interface validation, etc.) across all clients.
o General desktop support: Printing setups. Office and Application support.
o Cloud infrastructure platforms such as AWS and Azure.
o Great communication skills.
o Attention to detail and the ability to interpret concepts.
o Self-starter and pro-active individual.
o Attention to time-management.
o High degree of self-discipline.
o Troubleshooting of computers, physically and remotely.
o Willing to travel.
Experience & Qualification:
– Grade 12
– Degree or technical qualifications from a reputable institute
– 2-3 Years experience
– Microsoft 365 + Azure
– CompTIA Network+ or CCNA
– Working knowledge of MS server or Desktop systems
– Microsoft Active Directory, DNS and DHCP