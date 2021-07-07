Junior IT Technician at Business Directive Contract Services

Duties will include:

1.) Perform a variety of maintenance, evaluation, installation, and training tasks to ensure the core IT Infrastructure performance meets requirements.

2.) Provide network, hardware and software support to internal stakeholders on all supported applications and platforms.

3.) General office maintenance

4.) Performing diagnostic tests and troubleshooting.

5.) Documenting processes and monitoring system performance metrics.

6.) Dealing with external vendors.

7.) Administration i.e. passwords, creating and maintaining email accounts and server, managing cloud.

8.). Remote desktop support.

WE ARE LOOKING FOR SOMEONE WHO:

1.) Has a good work ethic.

2.) Is eager to learn.

3.) Is extremely comfortable with computers.

4.) Is willing to travel in and around Helderberg area from time to time.

REQUIREMENTS:

1.) Matric

2.) 1-2 years Relevant experience

3.) IT related Certificates – A+, N+, or MCSE.

4.) Office 365 proficiency.

5.) Experience in PC/Mac

6.) Fluent in English

7.) Valid Driver’s License and own transport

Desired Skills:

WordPress CMS

CPanel

A+

N+

MCSE

Office 365

English

Drivers Licence

Desired Work Experience:

1 to 2 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

About The Employer:

The corporate vision of Business Directive Contract Services is to establish successful teams in all major centres with the core objective to supply and support staff on both contract and permanent basis to our business sector.

We view human capital as the heartbeat of every organisation and therefore continually better ourselves to stay ahead of an ever- changing industry.

Happy staff, happy client, and ultimately powerful financial results.

Learn more/Apply for this position