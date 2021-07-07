Microsoft’s $10bn US Defense cloud contract pulled

The US Defense Department has cancelled a $10-billion cloud computing project with Microsoft.

The new version of the JEDI contract will include Amazon and potentially other cloud players as well.

When the contract was awarded in 2019, Amazon was widely tipped to win it, but it went to Micosoft instead.

The contact has been on hold after Amazon brought a lawsuit alleging undue pressure from then-president President Donald Trump.

The $10-billion contact would be a feather in the cap for any cloud service provider, as US Defence standards showcase the security and reliability a vendor can offer.

The contact was previously the sole preserve of a single provider, but the new version of it will likely see the work parcelled out among big and small providers.