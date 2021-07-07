Scrum Master / Agile Lead ( Remote)

My ever-growing Fintech client, is looking for an Agile, Scrum Master, skilled in delivery of front and back end technologies at high pace. This is a remote role and applicants with 3-5 years agile scrum & project management experience are encouraged to apply.
Requirements:
- BSC IT, BCom or BEngTech (Industrial Engineering) 3-5 years of experience within a Project Manager role or equivalent Agile delivery management role
- At least 3 years on large projects across multiple delivery teams Must have managed across multiple countries Culture, Language and Time Zone
- Understanding of DEVOPS, working within delivery teams using Cloud Technology will be beneficial
- Decision Making & Stakeholder engagement – at Senior Management and Executive level
- Proficient in JIRA and Confluence
Minimum experience
Excellent people management and leadership skills
Exhibits Lean-Agile leadership
Innovative solution finding/ problem-solving skills
Assessing and managing conflict abilities
Highly self-motivated and resourceful
Comfortable working within a fast- paced, dynamic environment; hybrid delivery context
Ability to multi-task in time-critical situations
Focused on execution and outcome
Customer comes First
Innovative & Collaborative
Personal Mastery
Leading Change
Team player and coach
Don’t delay, apply today. Word Version CVs are encouraged.