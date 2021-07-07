Scrum Master / Agile Lead ( Remote)

My ever-growing Fintech client, is looking for an Agile, Scrum Master, skilled in delivery of front and back end technologies at high pace. This is a remote role and applicants with 3-5 years agile scrum & project management experience are encouraged to apply.

Requirements:

BSC IT, BCom or BEngTech (Industrial Engineering) 3-5 years of experience within a Project Manager role or equivalent Agile delivery management role

At least 3 years on large projects across multiple delivery teams Must have managed across multiple countries Culture, Language and Time Zone

Understanding of DEVOPS, working within delivery teams using Cloud Technology will be beneficial

Decision Making & Stakeholder engagement – at Senior Management and Executive level

Proficient in JIRA and Confluence

Minimum experience

Excellent people management and leadership skills

Exhibits Lean-Agile leadership

Innovative solution finding/ problem-solving skills

Assessing and managing conflict abilities

Highly self-motivated and resourceful

Comfortable working within a fast- paced, dynamic environment; hybrid delivery context

Ability to multi-task in time-critical situations

Focused on execution and outcome

Customer comes First

Innovative & Collaborative

Personal Mastery

Leading Change

Team player and coach

Don’t delay, apply today. Word Version CVs are encouraged.

