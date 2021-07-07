Scrum Master (Fully remote) at Datonomy Solutions

Datonomy Solutions is founded on a business model called Connected Value Creation this enables us to add value to all key stakeholders and unlock true growth, collaboratively. We believe in doing well by doing good, and the work we do creates value for employees, customers, society and the [URL Removed] a career with Datonomy allows you to work on projects that interest you, and with the tech stack that appeals to you most. Diverse teams comprising a variety of cultures, ages and backgrounds are proven to be more effective – this also ensures that teams don’t become rigid and change-averse.Datonomy invites you to embrace the future of work. Consulting gives you the flexibility to co-create your career with clients who rely on your unique skillset. The beauty of the model is that you can choose the length of your engagement with each client – you may want to spend a year or two rolling out a major programme, or just a few months designing a product [URL Removed] Datonomy, we want to collaborate with you to achieve your goals, personally and professionally, and that is why we want like-minded people to join our growing [URL Removed] have set out to change 1 billion lives by 2030, become part of this incredible goal!Scrum MasterFull time scrum master with multiple teamsPart-time scrum master, performing another role within the team, [URL Removed] role requires an individual with good communication skills and high organizational and ownership capacity. The ability to drive delivery through the facilitation of the teams enablement is the aim.A servant leader, championing the agile principles, values and practices, as agreed to within the team, and where identified as being useful is [URL Removed] for the teams infrastructure (resourcing, planning, monitoring, reporting) as well as health (team dynamics, motivation, transparency), the role, if successful will move the team towards being self-organized, while delivering high quality, valuable [URL Removed] and ResponsibilitiesTeam Delivery:

Lead/facilitate agile ceremonies: daily stand-ups, sprint planning (including effort sizing), sprint retrospectives,

Maintain scrum board (TFS experience is advantageous), Product backlog,

Sprint backlog

Optimise teams work focus: Clear obstacles for the team; Protect team from outside interference/ interruptions allowing them to focus on the work

Ensure SDLC governances and best practice are complied with

Grow the adoption of agile practices (champion & guardian)

Planning

Liaise with Product Owner and Clients around priorities, backlog grooming, sprint themes, delivery approaches, resourcing.

Create short to medium-term flight plans to provide delivery context for larger deliveries

Reporting

Analyse teams sprint performance; report on delivery progress and cadence

Personal effectiveness

Individually accountable for managing own time, tasks and output quality

Communicates clearly and timeously

Accountable for service delivery through own efforts

Problem solving aptitude

Collaborates effectively with others to meet deliveries

Ability to work under pressure and meet strict deadlines

Aligns to ways of working and team culture

Knowledge and/or experience of working within either Agile and/or other project methodologies

Requirements

Tertiary qualification in Information Technology, Project Management or related fields

Scrum Master certification

Relevant Scrum Master experience in Financial Services IT

Proficient in Microsoft Excel, Microsoft PowerPoint, TeamFoundationServer

Background in Accounting and Tax preferable

Advantageous: BI BA or Development and or financial reporting experience

