Senior SQL Developer

JOB DESCRIPTION
- Development of best class bespoke solutions related to Governance Risk and Compliance (GRC) for
our global operations
- Development of bespoke work in TSQL / SSIS / SSRS / C#
- Develop custom integration solutions using various technologies such as SQL Server, WCF
Services and Web API’s in C#, JSON, XML and Microsoft SQL Server Data Tools.
- Thorough unit testing of development work
- Engage with project managers, business – and test analysts, system consultants, developers
and management in project work
- Scoping of client requirements
- Follow technical specifications and create technical specifications when necessary
QUALIFICATIONS ,SKILLS AND EXPERIENCE REQUIREMENTS
- BSC Computer Science or relevant qualification
- Advanced T-SQL (Minimum 6 years’ experience)
- Senior level SSRS, SSIS
- Senior C#
- Understanding of RESTful Web services / Web API’s / WCF Services and JSON
- Experience in a customer facing role
- Experience in Qlikview / QlikSense dashboard development
Experience / training that would be an advantage:
- Understanding of N-Tier systems: Presentation, application and database layers that form
large systems
- Power BI experience
- Database design, development
- Knowledge of SSAS
- Integration or dashboard/reporting experience
- Administration Knowledge of SQL Server
- Ability to document technical specifications, processes and procedure
- Good understanding of different development methodologies
Personal Attributes:
- Excellent communication Skills – written and oral
- Positive attitude, team player
- High attention to detail
- Quality conscious, analytical, assertive, ability to multi task
- Self-starter and quick learner
- Professional and presentable
Desired Skills:
- communication skills.
- team player
- positive attitude
- Qlikview
- Sql Server
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years IT Networking
- 5 to 10 years Database Design / Development / Administration
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree