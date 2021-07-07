Senior SQL Developer

JOB DESCRIPTION

Development of best class bespoke solutions related to Governance Risk and Compliance (GRC) for

our global operations

Development of bespoke work in TSQL / SSIS / SSRS / C#

Develop custom integration solutions using various technologies such as SQL Server, WCF

Services and Web API’s in C#, JSON, XML and Microsoft SQL Server Data Tools.

Thorough unit testing of development work

Engage with project managers, business – and test analysts, system consultants, developers

and management in project work

Scoping of client requirements

Follow technical specifications and create technical specifications when necessary

QUALIFICATIONS ,SKILLS AND EXPERIENCE REQUIREMENTS

BSC Computer Science or relevant qualification

Advanced T-SQL (Minimum 6 years’ experience)

Senior level SSRS, SSIS

Senior C#

Understanding of RESTful Web services / Web API’s / WCF Services and JSON

Experience in a customer facing role

Experience in Qlikview / QlikSense dashboard development

Experience / training that would be an advantage:

Understanding of N-Tier systems: Presentation, application and database layers that form

large systems

Power BI experience

Database design, development

Knowledge of SSAS

Integration or dashboard/reporting experience

Administration Knowledge of SQL Server

Ability to document technical specifications, processes and procedure

Good understanding of different development methodologies

Personal Attributes:

Excellent communication Skills – written and oral

Positive attitude, team player

High attention to detail

Quality conscious, analytical, assertive, ability to multi task

Self-starter and quick learner

Professional and presentable

Desired Skills:

communication skills.

team player

positive attitude

Qlikview

Sql Server

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years IT Networking

5 to 10 years Database Design / Development / Administration

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

