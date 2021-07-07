Senior SQL Developer

Jul 7, 2021

JOB DESCRIPTION

  • Development of best class bespoke solutions related to Governance Risk and Compliance (GRC) for
    our global operations
  • Development of bespoke work in TSQL / SSIS / SSRS / C#
  • Develop custom integration solutions using various technologies such as SQL Server, WCF
    Services and Web API’s in C#, JSON, XML and Microsoft SQL Server Data Tools.
  • Thorough unit testing of development work
  • Engage with project managers, business – and test analysts, system consultants, developers
    and management in project work
  • Scoping of client requirements
  • Follow technical specifications and create technical specifications when necessary

QUALIFICATIONS ,SKILLS AND EXPERIENCE REQUIREMENTS

  • BSC Computer Science or relevant qualification
  • Advanced T-SQL (Minimum 6 years’ experience)
  • Senior level SSRS, SSIS
  • Senior C#
  • Understanding of RESTful Web services / Web API’s / WCF Services and JSON
  • Experience in a customer facing role
  • Experience in Qlikview / QlikSense dashboard development

Experience / training that would be an advantage:

  • Understanding of N-Tier systems: Presentation, application and database layers that form
    large systems
  • Power BI experience
  • Database design, development
  • Knowledge of SSAS
  • Integration or dashboard/reporting experience
  • Administration Knowledge of SQL Server
  • Ability to document technical specifications, processes and procedure
  • Good understanding of different development methodologies

Personal Attributes:

  • Excellent communication Skills – written and oral
  • Positive attitude, team player
  • High attention to detail
  • Quality conscious, analytical, assertive, ability to multi task
  • Self-starter and quick learner
  • Professional and presentable

Desired Skills:

  • communication skills.
  • team player
  • positive attitude
  • Qlikview
  • Sql Server

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years IT Networking
  • 5 to 10 years Database Design / Development / Administration

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

