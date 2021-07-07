Snr Java Developer (Remote) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:The coding expertise of a Snr Java Developer is sought by an innovative FinTech company in Joburg to join its team where your core role will be to design & implement cutting-edge software solutions, on premise and in the Cloud (AWS). You will require Grade 12/Matric, an AWS Cloud Solutions Architect Certification, 7 years Software Development experience having been involved in many Software Projects, OOP, SOA, Linux, Windows Server, Java SE & EE, XML, JSON, T-SQL, Maven, Gradle, Jenkins & AWS – Well-Architected framework, DevOps, Security Foundations, Networking, Data Storage Fundamentals, Cloud-specific patterns and technologies, Service selection, Costing and Budgeting and Communication. Remote work is on [URL Removed] and implement software solutions, on premise and in the Cloud (AWS).

Comprehend business strategies requirements, design and develop solutions to accommodate those needs.

Software Development, on premise and in the Cloud (AWS).

Move/Migrate on premise solutions to the Cloud (AWS).

Cloud (AWS) Architecture designs and implementations.

Implement best practise design and software methodologies.

Implement Software Security Best Practices, on premise and in the Cloud (AWS).

Collaborate with internal and external Development teams.

Collaborate with internal and external vendors.

KPAs Strategy:

Understand the strategy and relate it to the team/s and its deliverables.

Drive to continuously improve efficiency.

Participate and drive technology decisions for solutions.

REQUIREMENTS:Qualifications

Minimum Matric/Grade 12.

AWS Cloud Certified Solutions Architect.

Advantageous

Bachelors Degree preferably in Computer Science or Information Systems.

Relevant IT qualification.

TOGAF Certification.

ITIL Certification.

Experience/Skills

Minimum 7 years experience in Software Development.

Must have been involved in numerous Software Projects.

Recent working experience delivering projects using Agile SDLC principles.

Advantageous

Knowledge of / experience within the Financial Services industry (preferably Investment Banking).

Working on Cloud based projects. Extensive OOP analysis and design skills. Proficiency in applying patterns in the design of solutions. Experience with SOA environments. Experience with Cloud (AWS) environments. AWS – Well-Architected framework, DevOps, Security Foundations, Networking, Data Storage Fundamentals, Cloud-specific patterns and technologies, Service selection, Costing and Budgeting, Communication. Linux, any version or flavour required. Microsoft Windows Server required. IBM AIX optional but advantageous. Java SE and EE required. Microsoft. eNt / .Net Core advantageous. Google Golang advantageous. Python advantageous. REACT (web framework) advantageous. XML xsd; xslt; xpath. JSON. Mongo. Redis managed or unmanaged. AnyPoint Studio Mule ESB advantageous. HA-Proxy proxy Server. T-SQL (Transact-SQL), SQL. Maven. Gradle. Jenkins Build Server. Eclipse IDE. Databases: Oracle, MSSQL, Sybase, MySQL, PostGres.



ATTRIBUTES:

Commitment to excellence and delivery to customers.

Passionate about continuously improving web delivery and experience.

Ability to quickly grasp new requirements and concepts.

Methodical, attention to detail and accuracy, with a strong work ethic and a focus on quality.

Lateral thinker with the ability to solve problems.

Positive attitude.

Must be calm, composed, and work well, under pressure.

Strong communication skills.

Excellent interpersonal skills.

Self-starter with initiative.

Ability to prioritize.

Ability to work longer hours on occasion.

