Key responsibilities will include:

To analyse and understand project scope and core objectives linked to the product roadmap

Assist in requirements gathering workshops with stakeholders to define high level business requirements

Working closely with Product Manager to define business requirements for functional and technical user stories and project specifications, by ensuring that projects are broken down into phases to deliver immediate business benefit

Proactively communicate and collaborate with the project team to analyse information needs and functional requirements to deliver the following artefacts that are needed:

Business/functional requirement specifications

Wireframes

Workflow/Process flow diagrams

Data Models

Build and maintain reporting to measure the success of projects

Be proactive in ensuring that the Development & QA teams understand the requirements by attending daily team meetings and initiating functional clarification sessions

Perform user acceptance testing. Take ownership for system bugs and technical issues that are escalated from various users, by performing relevant analysis to troubleshoot and escalating to engineering and stakeholders

Review the test plan and test scripts to ensure quality and coverage

Provide training and first line support for systems within the Product portfolio

You will also work closely with relevant engineering teams

Qualifications & Experience:

Relevant tertiary degree

3+ years of experience in business analysis or a related technical/data role

Experience in working with Agile-Scrum teams

Advanced experience in working with technical tools, data, and large data sets

Beginner to Intermediate SQL skills (PostgreSQL and MySQL)

Good basic technical understanding of software development processes

Strong analytical and critical thinking, using data to inform decisions

Experience in change management

Experience in an e-commerce environment is a plus

